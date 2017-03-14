LockPath Partners with BankPolicies.com to Improve Policy Management for Financial Services Companies

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - LockPath, a leader in governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) software, today announced its partnership with BankPolicies.com, a provider of banking policies and procedures.

Through the partnership, LockPath and BankPolicies.com will give users access to thorough, comprehensive policies and the ability to quickly begin measuring an organization's compliance posture in LockPath's Keylight Platform. Organizations can utilize Keylight and the products from BankPolicies.com to identify and address any gaps in compliance against their policies. In this way, the partnership helps organizations efficiently achieve and demonstrate compliance.

As regulations grow more complex, customer compliance demands multiply, and the cost of noncompliance grows steeper, financial services institutions are pouring increasing resources into compliance. Solutions like Keylight and BankPolicies.com not only cut compliance and policy management costs dramatically, but also improve the accuracy and efficiency of compliance programs.

"BankPolicies.com is highly respected as a source for policies and procedures within the financial services industry," said LockPath CEO and founder Chris Caldwell. "We're excited to join efforts to ease the compliance burden for our customers."

BankPolicies.com develops all its products internally by partnering with financial institution clients. The company constantly updates its policies and procedures to stay current in light of regulatory changes and industry best practices. Examples of policies available through BankPolicies.com include Acceptable Use, Bring Your Own Device, Business Continuity Plan, Cybersecurity, Incident Response and Preparedness, Vendor Management Program, and numerous regulatory-specific policy templates.

"The relationship we formed with LockPath further demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with industry-leading and cost-effective document-based compliance solutions," stated BankPolicies.com President and founder Brent L. Medovich. "The benefits of our products will be further enhanced by LockPath's comprehensive state-of-the-art software-based compliance solution."

LockPath's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications are designed to manage all facets of compliance programs, including policy and procedure management, regulatory oversight and change management, and incident management.

About BankPolicies.com

BankPolicies.com is owned and operated by Medovich & Associates, LLC, a privately held financial institution services consulting firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 1999, the company continues to be the industry leader that specializes in providing financial institutions with comprehensive and cost-effective policy, procedure, job description, and form template products. All of the products offered by BankPolicies.com are simple Microsoft Word documents that clients can easily customize themselves to meet their specific needs. In addition, the firm offers several discount programs to fit every budget, same-day product delivery, and e-mail notifications regarding new or revised products. To date, the company has served over 5,675 clients in all 50 states and numerous international clients abroad. For more information on BankPolicies.com, please visit us at BankPolicies.com.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.