Logan Nonfiction Program Welcomes Spring 2017 Fellows to Carey Institute

Diverse Group of International Journalists Gathers for Three Months of Critical Work

RENSSELAERVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - The Carey Institute for Global Good has announced its incoming class of 20 fellows to the Logan Nonfiction Program, set to arrive in Rensselaerville on February 2, 2017. The fellows will be working on a broad spectrum of projects that will, when finished, become books, long-form investigative journalism articles and documentary films.

"This class is our fourth class of fellows and the most diverse yet," said Tom Jennings, director of the Logan Nonfiction Program. "Fellows have thrived here, where solitude is mixed with the synergy of a community of peers all here for a common purpose. Their working experience is supplemented with master classes run by renowned writers, editors and filmmakers. The combination catalyzes a unique creative spark."

Among the fellows in the spring 2017 class include BBC war correspondent and producer Paul Wood, Harper's Magazine contributing editor Rafil Kroll-Zaidi and the acclaimed New Zealand writer Joanne Drayton. They will be joining other fellows reporting on a diverse range of topics that include: an investigation into the complexities and failure of US terrorist detainee policy; a memoir of a journalist kidnapped by Somali pirates; and a personal investigation by the son of a man killed in the Mexican narco wars.

The Nonfiction Program at the Carey Institute was established in 2015 to support nonfiction writers and filmmakers at a time when funding for longform work is dwindling. Fellows are provided meals, work space, mentorship and lodging on the Carey Institute's historic 100-acre campus in the upstate New York village of Rensselaerville. Stays range from five weeks to three months, and fellows are accepted in the fall and spring. The spring program takes place between February and April.

Applications for the Fall 2017 class are open through May 31, 2017. Longform creators working in all media are encouraged to fill out a pre-application on the Carey Institute's website.

The Carey Institute for Global Good is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2012 by Wm. Polk Carey and is dedicated to making the world better by contributing to a strong, educated and just society. Through its programs, the Institute strives to bring together innovative and dynamic people from around the world to address the most pressing issues of the day.