Logan Resources Announces 2017 Exploration Plans for Carswell (Gorilla Lake) Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) ("Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to jointly announce the 2017 uranium exploration plans on the Gorilla Lake property ("Gorilla Lake", or the "Property") with ALX Uranium Corp (TSX VENTURE: AL) ("ALX"). Logan has historically referred to the Gorilla Lake property as the Carswell property in its public disclosure. Gorilla Lake is located within the Carswell Impact Structure in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan approximately 15 km north of the past-producing Cluff Lake uranium mine which operated from 1980 to 2002.

The 2017 exploration plan for Gorilla Lake includes a four-hole diamond drilling program totaling approximately 1,000 metres during the winter season. Work will be focused on the northern portion of the Property and is scheduled to commence in mid-February.

The drilling program will follow up on basement-hosted uranium mineralization that was previously intersected on the Property in historical holes CLU-01 (0.46% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 m) and CLU-07 (0.17% U 3 O 8 over 7.0 m) drilled in 2006. The uranium mineralization is associated with numerous conductors, as defined by airborne and ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys and is coincident with a distinct northeast-trending gravity low highlighted from a ground gravity survey conducted in the winter of 2016.

In addition, the drill program will test an airborne electromagnetic anomaly approximately 1500 metres south of Gorilla Lake coincident within a distinct northeast-southwest striking gravity low.

To view a map of the geophysical anomalies and planned 2017 drill target areas, please visit the Logan website at: http://www.loganresources.ca/images/GorillaLake_2017Targets_LGR-NR-20170119.jpg

About Gorilla Lake

The Gorilla Lake property consists of two contiguous mineral claims totaling 7,552 ha (18,661 acres) within the Carswell Impact Structure in the western portion of the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. The Property is held 80% by ALX, with Logan having a 20% carried interest. ALX is the operator of the Property.

The Property is part of ALX's Cluff Lake group of properties adjoining the former Cluff Lake mine site, where over 62 million pounds of U 3 O 8 were extracted during a 22-year operating life through a combination of three open pit mines and four underground mines by predecessors of AREVA Resources Canada Inc.

The exploration potential of the Gorilla Lake property is well established from nearly five decades of exploration in the region. Important attributes for uranium potential include strong structural zones with known uranium mineralization and clay alteration in drill holes and numerous conductors, as defined by airborne and ground EM surveys. In 2006, ESO Uranium Corp., a predecessor company to ALX, drilled extensions to known mineralization intersected by Amok in 1979 (0.85% U 3 O 8 over 2.5 m in hole CAR-425) in two of the six holes drilled. Drill hole CLU-01 intersected 0.46% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 m from 174.0 to 174.5 metres. Drill hole CLU-07 intersected two zones of uranium mineralization: one zone returned 0.17% U 3 O 8 over 7.0 metres from 153.0 to 160.0 m, including 0.82% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre and a second zone contained 0.20% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m from 175.0 to 177.0 metres. These step-out holes confirmed the presence of uranium in the area of previous hole CAR-425. The uranium mineralization intersected in drill holes CLU-01 and CLU-07 is associated with a virtually untested structure extending over at least 1,700 metres. This structure represents a prime target for further drilling.

The results of a recent ground gravity survey conducted on the Property in the winter of 2016 identified two significant gravity anomalies to the east and west of Gorilla Lake and confirmed a third geophysical anomaly approximately 1,500 metres south of Gorilla Lake as follows:

Anomaly "A": The area to the east of Gorilla Lake showed a distinct northeast-trending gravity low on the northeast side of the survey area with extremely low residual gravity. This area is coincident with known drill intercepts of uranium mineralization.



Anomaly "B": The area to the west of Gorilla Lake represented a new anomaly consisting of a large northeast-trending gravity low west of Gorilla Lake.



Anomaly "C": To the south of Gorilla Lake, gravity work completed over a magnetic button and Ad Tau anomaly showed a distinct northeast-southwest striking gravity low.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of ALX, who is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX Uranium Corp.

ALX (TSX VENTURE: AL) is a junior uranium exploration company formed in 2015 as the result of a business combination between Lakeland Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. ALX is actively exploring a portfolio of prospective properties in the Athabasca Basin, which total approximately 145,000 hectares. For more information on the project portfolio and the company, please visit https://www.alxuranium.com/.

About Logan Resources Ltd.

Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) is a junior exploration company in the business of acquiring and advancing mineral properties. Logan's focus is on actively exploring nine gold properties in Nevada and Utah, USA that are under option from Pilot Gold Inc. Logan also has a 20% carried interest in the Gorilla Lake uranium property, and has a 100% interest in the Redford iron ore property on Vancouver Island, Canada. Redford is a former producing iron ore mine. For more information, please visit www.loganresources.ca.

