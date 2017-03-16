Logan Resources Announces Consolidation of the Viper District, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) ("Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Mining Lease and Purchase Option Agreement ("Angel Wing Agreement") pursuant to which Logan will acquire a lease over certain unpatented mining claims located in Elko County, Nevada known as the Angel Wing Property. This transaction will effectively consolidate the greater part of the Viper District in northeastern Nevada, USA. With the addition of the Angel Wing Property, the size of the consolidated Viper Project is 1,756.6 hectares.

This transaction will form part of the Option Agreement with Pilot Gold Inc. ("Pilot") that Logan entered into, pursuant to which it may acquire up to an 80% interest in up to four of nine gold mineral exploration properties located in Nevada and Utah, USA (see news release dated July 7, 2016). One of the nine Pilot Gold properties, the Viper Project, consists of 40 unpatented mining claims on public lands under BLM jurisdiction, together with additional third party ground. The Angel Wing Agreement brings an additional 87 adjacent and interlocking claims into the project area, effectively merging the two focus areas of historic work. This will allow exploration of the entire four-kilometer strike length of the main mineralized trend. To see the consolidated land status of the Viper Project, please click here.

As a part of the Angel Wing Agreement, Logan has also been granted access to the historic work completed on the Angel Wing Property. An extensive database exists, including results of rock chip sampling, soil sampling, geophysical surveys, hyperspectral and isotopic studies. Over 6,700 meters of drilling has been confirmed at this time, with additional historic drilling under review. Past exploration carried out on the Viper Project by Pilot Gold includes geologic mapping, geophysical surveys, soil sampling, rock chip sampling, and over 3,350 meters of drilling. Exploration by Pilot Gold on the Viper Project claim block returned surface rock samples to 11.8 g/t Au, and significant drill intercepts. The Logan team is currently reviewing this information and performing QA/QC checks and will report results in a future news release.

Logan's CEO & Director, Mark Morabito, commented, "The consolidation of the adjacent Angel Wing claims will provide important access to a greater continuity of land that has significant expansion and development potential. Based on the geology and historic work, further exploration of the Viper Project is warranted. Additional work will include focusing on assembling a comprehensive, 3D district scale model, designed to better define the main feeder structures. Logan anticipates this program of work will be successful in generating future drill targets."

Viper is an early-stage, low-sulfidation epithermal gold target, located in northeastern Nevada. The nearest community is the town of Montello, located approximately 60 kilometers to the southwest. The Viper property is unique in that mineralization is hosted by Permian/Triassic silty limestone and silicified conglomerate which are overlain by unmineralized Miocene rhyolite and dacite. The gold system is believed to be coeval with the felsic volcanic rocks, and similar in age and character to the nearby Jarbidge district. Gold mineralization at the Viper property is closely related to the presence of quartz-calcite veins and vein stockworks. Individual veins exhibit exceptional bladed and lattice epithermal textures, and free gold is visible in a number of outcrops.

Details of the Angel Wing Agreement

All dollar amounts listed below are in United States dollars.

Logan, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Logan Resources USA, Inc., has been granted a lease over the Angel Wing Property and all rights to the use of the surface and subsurface of the Angel Wing Property held by the current owner. The lease is for an initial term of 20-years.

Logan has also been granted the option to purchase the Angel Wing Property outright for a purchase price of US$500,000. Subject to certain conditions, up to 50% of the purchase price may be paid in common shares of Logan.

The vendor has been granted a Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "Royalty") over the claims at a rate of 2.0%. The Royalty has a buy-down provision pursuant to which the Royalty may be reduced to 1.0% in return for a payment of $1 million.

Minimum Royalty annual payments are required as follows:

Due Date Annual Minimum Royalty Payment Effective Date $25,000 First Anniversary Date $35,000 Second Anniversary Date $45,000 Third Anniversary Date $55,000 Each Anniversary Date thereafter $65,000

The technical information within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Craig S. Bow, Vice President Exploration for Logan. Dr. Bow is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Bow has verified the data underlying the exploration results disclosed in this news release by reviewing the data archive for completeness and confirming the adequacy of the procedures related to sampling, sample preparation, sample security, as well as reviewing the qualifications of the laboratories providing the sample results and analytical procedures.

The Angel Wing Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Logan Resources Ltd.

Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) is a junior exploration company in the business of acquiring and advancing mineral properties. Logan's focus is on actively exploring nine gold properties in Nevada and Utah, USA that are under option from Pilot Gold Inc. Logan also has a 20% carried interest in the Gorilla Lake uranium property, and has a 100% interest in the Redford iron ore property on Vancouver Island, Canada. Redford is a former producing iron ore mine. For more information, please visit www.loganresources.ca.

Logan is part of the King & Bay West group of companies. King & Bay West is a merchant bank and management services company that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and managing growth opportunities in the resource and technology sectors. www.kingandbay.com

