Logi Analytics, a Leader in Embedded Analytics, Continues to be Recognized in Reports by Dresner Advisory Services and Gartner

Embedded analytics leads to greater business benefits and return on investment, including improved customer satisfaction, enhanced user experience and increased end-user adoption

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Logi Analytics was once again recognized as a leader in the embedded analytics market in two recent analyst reports. For the second consecutive year, Logi ranked first for embedded analytics out of 16 vendors in Dresner Advisory Services' Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study.

Gartner also recognized Logi for embedded analytics, giving the company the second-highest score out of the 24 vendors for OEM and embedded business intelligence (BI), one of five use cases, scoring 4.14 of 5 in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms.1

"People want information delivered in context of the applications they use every day; they don't want to have to leave their workflow to find the data they need or to conduct analysis," said Steven Schneider, CEO, Logi Analytics.

The majority of business users say they have to switch to separate analytics tools to get the data or analysis they need, according to Logi's 2017 State of Analytics Adoption Report. In the report Augmenting Intelligence with Embedded Analytics, Nucleus Research notes this can waste employees up to two hours a week. So it's no surprise that 84 percent of end users want access to analytics within the applications they're already using.

According to Dresner's Embedded BI Market Study, one of the most important user objectives for embedded BI is to "provide in-context insights and analysis." This aligns with findings from Logi's soon-to-be-released 2017 State of Embedded Analytics Report, in which 82 percent of application teams said time spent in their applications increased after they embedded analytics.

"Rather than providing users with separate analytics tools, application teams should embed analytics into the core of their applications to drive user adoption, improve business productivity, and enable smarter business decisions," said Brian Brinkmann, Vice President of Products, Logi Analytics.

More than 750 OEM software and SaaS providers rely on Logi's embedded business intelligence tools to create engaging applications, boost user adoption, and differentiate their products. It is this experience that has led Logi to be a recognized leader and trusted source for embedded analytics.

For more information on embedded analytics, download the Definitive Guide to Embedded Analytics.

1 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms," by Cindi Howson, Josh Parenteau, Rita L. Sallam, James Laurence Richardson, Thomas W. Oestreich, Joao Tapadinhas, and Carlie J. Idoine, March 2, 2017.