LogicStream Health Moves Into New Office to Support Continued Rapid Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that in the wake of its rapid and consistent growth, the company has relocated to a larger office in downtown Minneapolis. Since 2015, LogicStream has doubled the size of its full-time clinical and technology staff positions to support the nearly 200 hospitals and 2,500 clinics that have implemented the LogicStream Platform to better control clinical processes and improve care delivery. The new office location, 110 North 5th Street, Suite 650, will allow the company to continue adding staff to support its expanding client base.

The LogicStream Health software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enables near real-time clinical process control, management and improvement, a function not offered by any other solution. LogicStream Health CEO Patrick Yoder noted that the company has achieved referenceable and retention rates of 100 percent from clients -- a clear indicator of the platform's effectiveness and value to its health system clients.

"This is an exciting time for our company. For two years, we've been running at an approximately triple-digit growth rate, a trend we expect to continue in 2018 and beyond, thanks primarily to the growing adoption across health care of our SaaS platform," said LogicStream Health CEO Patrick Yoder. "We've helped hospitals and health systems generate significant improvements in the control and standardization of care. Our new headquarters will allow us to continue to hire additional talent to better serve our current client base and the growing community of health systems implementing the LogicStream Platform."

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health is trusted by a community of high-performing healthcare providers across the United States. The company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform stands alone in its ability to help customers gain instant insights to improve vital clinical processes and better control patient care. As a result, customers reduce cost and improve outcomes. Healthcare customers are saving millions of dollars on the LogicStream Health platform, for example, by reducing high-cost medications; achieving significant reductions in catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI); and, reaching nearly 100% compliance with venous thromboembolism (VTE) protocols. The LogicStream Health SaaS platform complements modern EHR systems and is designed for rapid implementation and easy adoption by end-user clinicians, informaticists, data analysts, and executive teams striving to better control and manage clinical processes in near-real-time. LogicStream Health, developed by clinicians for clinicians, today is supporting hundreds of hospitals on a scalable and sustainable technology platform to standardize process and deliver highly reliable healthcare.