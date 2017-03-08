Logicworks Named a Leader in Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Providers, Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Logicworks, a cloud automation and managed services provider, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Providers, Worldwide.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, which we believe validates Logicworks' commitment to helping customers plan, deploy, migrate and operate their workloads in the cloud more securely and reliably," said Logicworks' President and CEO Kenneth Ziegler. "As the market continues to transition from traditional IT deployments to cloud-based, agile deployments, our history and focus on security, compliance, and DevOps automation gives customers the assurances they need to focus on their core business."

Logicworks has been helping customers meet infrastructure compliance, governance, and availability requirements for over 20 years. Since 2011, the company has brought that same discipline and maturity to the AWS cloud, where it helps security-focused companies develop a plan for cloud migration and then manage day-to-day cloud infrastructure operations, such as monitoring, patching, updates, compliance management, and cost optimization. Logicworks is unique in the market for its focus on helping customers to automate infrastructure in order to support DevOps on AWS. The company recently closed $135M in investment from Pamplona Capital in order to accelerate investment in DevOps-focused products, geographic expansion, and services dedicated to optimizing public cloud workloads for compliance.

Logicworks has deployed and managed hundreds of cloud environments for customers throughout the world with both its extraordinary engineering team and its robust infrastructure automation software. Its customers include many risk-averse organizations in healthcare, financial services, and government, including MassMutual, Orion Health, Thomson Reuters, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Customer engagements typically include upfront assessment of technical, operational, and economic impacts of cloud adoption, and proceed through to fully managed infrastructure.

To receive a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Providers, Worldwide, visit this link. To learn more about Logicworks, visit http://www.logicworks.net/.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Logicworks

Logicworks is a leading cloud automation and managed services provider. As an AWS Premier Partner and a member of the AWS Managed Services Program, Logicworks has proven expertise in managing complex cloud infrastructures for enterprise clients in the healthcare, financial services, and commerce industries. Contact Logicworks at 212-625-5300 or visit www.logicworks.net.

* The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Providers, 2 March 2017