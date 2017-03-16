Logicworks Names Cloud Software and Security Veteran James Lewandowski to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Logicworks, a leading cloud automation and managed services provider, today named James Lewandowski to the company's Board of Directors.

Lewandowski's broad executive leadership expertise has been instrumental in helping some of the most successful global technology companies build and grow high performing teams over the past 30 years: Rackspace, AlertLogic, McAfee, Yahoo, BMC Software, and IBM.

"As we enter the next phase of rapid growth, I am thrilled to welcome Jim Lewandowski to the Logicworks board," said Logicworks' President and CEO Kenneth Ziegler. "Jim's track record of success in software, security, and managed services speaks volumes, and I am certain we will benefit from his knowledge and experience as we expand Logicworks' team and portfolio of services to meet customer demand. I look forward to his guidance and support."

"As customers look for qualified software and services partners to migrate, manage, and optimize their cloud deployments, Logicworks is well positioned as a highly disruptive innovator," said Jim Lewandowski. "Having played a part in several successful expansions, I hope to bring that expertise and discipline to the table to support the Logicworks team as they aggressively scale the company."

Logicworks recently announced that Pamplona Capital, together with Logicworks' management team and existing shareholders invested $135 million in the company. This investment followed a three year CAGR exceeding 90% for its cloud automation software business.

About Logicworks

Logicworks is a leading cloud automation and managed services provider. As an AWS Premier Partner and a member of the AWS Managed Services Program, Logicworks has proven expertise in managing complex cloud infrastructures for enterprise clients in the healthcare, financial services, and commerce industries. Contact Logicworks at 212-625-5300 or visit www.logicworks.net.