LogiGear Acquires True North Service; Expands Software Testing Service Offerings

Acquisition brings high-level clients and provides LogiGear with a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of True North Service (TNS), a provider of contract staffing and software testing services to technology companies.

True North Service was established in Seattle in 2007 as a mobile content certification house testing games and apps for developers, operators, and storefronts. TNS expanded its services to include user experience testing of all kinds, across all platforms and grew into a trusted resource for providing contract staff; establishing itself as a go-to partner for several Fortune 500 companies.

LogiGear's full-range of testing and automation services, technologies, and application development offerings help customers with their transformation journey from manual to automated continuous testing methods, as well as continuous deployment, and DevOps operations. With the acquisition of True North Service, LogiGear expands both its customer base, adding companies such as T-Mobile, Amazon, Cisco, and DocuSign as well as developing a presence in the Pacific Northwest.

"LogiGear was the perfect fit for True North Service's existing clients. We already knew about LogiGear's reputation for software testing expertise," said Jeff Gough, CEO of True North Service. "When we spoke with Hung about LogiGear's interest in TNS, we knew the company's logical conclusion was with LogiGear. We are pleased to have this acquisition take place."

"We've had expansion on our minds for some time, and as a Microsoft Visual Studio Partner, we have especially wanted to grow in the Pacific Northwest," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "Finding a company to acquire like True North Service has been a stroke of luck, providing us with an established customer base and location. We are excited about this acquisition and look forward to offering TNS's customers with LogiGear's full suite of testing, test automation and application development services."

Financial terms of the deal were not made publicly available.

For additional information on the full range of software testing and development services provided, visit LogiGear.com.

About LogiGear

LogiGear Corporation (http://www.logigear.com) provides leading-edge software testing technologies and expertise, along with software development services that enable companies to accelerate business growth while having confidence in the software they deliver. Founded in 1994 by top thought leaders in the software testing industry, LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a broad range of industries and technologies.