LogiGear Captures Another Industry Accolade

LogiGear Wins 2017 Corporate Vision Global Excellence Award

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced that it has won a 2017 Corporate Vision Global Excellence Award for Most Outstanding Automated Software Testing Company from Corporate Vision Magazine.

The Global Excellence Awards were launched to celebrate and promote those firms and individuals that the magazine's editorial team believes have done extraordinary and innovative work in their sector, industry or region.

Corporate Vision Magazine is a proven platform for recognizing the achievements and abilities of professionals across the world, with years of experience in running successful award schemes. Its awards are based entirely on merit and allow the magazine to recognize firms of all sizes, from multinational conglomerates to pioneering entrepreneurs, in all locations, who have gone above and beyond in the last 12 months.

LogiGear provides leading-edge test automation technologies and modern software testing expertise, along with software development services that enable its customers to accelerate business growth while having confidence in the software they deliver. The company's TestArchitect solution allows for quick development of a large volume of easy-to-maintain automated tests without having to write code. A single, plain text, action-based test line replaces multiple lines of code, making it possible to update multiple tests by replacing just one or a few actions.

"We are so pleased to receive the accolade of Most Outstanding Automated Software Testing Company from the staff at Corporate Vision Magazine," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "We work hard to make our solutions leading the state-of-the-practice and the most value added in our industry. Receiving this industry acknowledgment is validation of the work we do and we appreciate the recognition."

For additional information on the full range of test automation, modern software testing and development services provided, visit LogiGear.com. To learn more about TestArchitect visit testarchitect.com

About LogiGear

