LogiGear Executives to Speak at Software Testing Conference

Attendees to learn successful strategies about Test Automation and DevOps in Continuous Testing

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced that its Chief Technical Officer Hans Buwalda and Senior Vice President Michael Hackett will speak at the Software Test Professionals Conference (STPCon) Spring 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, March 14-17, 2017. Software Testing Professionals is a global software testing and quality assurance community that empowers professionals with educational and networking opportunities.

Buwalda, a renowned software testing expert will present a workshop on the topic, "What Makes Automated Testing Successful?" on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. Attendees at this workshop will learn about processes that will make automation successful including the importance of test design in automation, and how a modularized keyword-driven approach can help with automation success.

Hackett, a software testing industry veteran, will also present a workshop, "Move Into DevOps - Experiences From the Real World on Continuous Testing," on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon MT. Drawing on three real-life implementations, Hackett will educate attendees on test strategy, processes in the DevOps cycle, and the top issues with solutions for test teams to be successful moving to Continuous Testing and DevOps, among others.

Hackett will also be premiering "Case Study for the 21st Century - Building a Mobile & IoT Development and Test Lab for an Offshore Team," on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT. In this talk, he will share details of how a Mobile and IoT lab for development, testing and test automation became a training and innovation platform for LogiGear.

"The Software Test Professionals Conference has long been the choice of testing practitioners managing the testing and QA practice in their organizations. We have seen a substantial increase in the attendance of both Automation and DevOps workshops and sessions as more organizations try to streamline and consolidate their testing practice. At STPCon we are excited to have two well known, experienced, and respected testing professionals lead workshops and sessions that deliver ideas, suggestions, and learning which can be taken back to their organization and used immediately," said Peggy Libbey, CEO, Software Test Professionals, STPCon.

STPCon is a premier educational event for the testing industry. Leaders, strategists and professionals converge at this conference to exchange and discuss the hottest trends. The topics covered include agile testing, performance testing, test automation, mobile application testing, and test team leadership and management.

