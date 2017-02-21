LogiGear Expands its Partner Reseller Program, Adds Three New Strategic Partnerships with GMO Alliance, Mobile Labs and SEP Tech Consulting

New Partnerships will broaden the market for LogiGear's products and services

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced that it is expanding its Partner Reseller Program by becoming strategic partners with GMO Alliance, Mobile Labs and SEP Technology Consulting (SEPTech). LogiGear's software testing technologies and software development services will be further strengthened and made available to more markets with the on boarding of these new partners.

LogiGear's Partner Reseller Program's goal is to expand the reach of its services and solutions, including TestArchitect, its proprietary test automation platform. The company has also hired Lina Parness, seasoned expert in managing partnerships and alliances, as its new Partner Manager. Parness is responsible for overseeing the program and managing partner relations. Prior to joining LogiGear, Parness was leading the alliances and partnerships program at Redis Labs, a software company based in San Francisco, Calif.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lina and shake hands with GMO Alliance, Mobile Labs and SEPTech," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "As the software development and testing industry is continuously evolving, we strive to provide the best quality service to our customers with strategic alliances. Our strong ecosystem of partners makes it possible to help our customers achieve their goals efficiently and we continue to be open to partnerships that are a good fit for the company."

About the new partners:

Founded in Gold Coast, Australia, GMO Alliance is a governance, management and outsourcing company that helps organizations to realize the maximum value from their information and communications technology. Through the partnership, GMO Alliance will resell LogiGear's TestArchitect and other services in the Australian market. In addition, LogiGear and GMO Alliance are committed to investing in socially conscious projects that benefit the needy. For instance, LogiGear contributed to the development and testing of a web-based navigation platform named "7CareConnect." This platform's objective is to facilitate collaboration between local non-profits and government agencies to help improve the life of the homeless community.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Mobile Labs, a leading provider of enterprise-grade mobile app and web development and testing solutions, joins LogiGear as an alliance and technology partner. The partnership will provide support and referral services for Mobile Labs' and LogiGear's products. Mobile Labs' deviceConnect™ mobile device cloud has also added support for LogiGear's TestArchitect™ mobile test automation platform for both Android and iOS devices using Mac or Windows workstations.

Headquartered in New York, New York, SEPTech is a consulting firm specializing in strategy and execution services. The firm provides experience and expertise in technology, CIO advisory, project designing and planning and project execution. As a VAR for LogiGear, SEPTech will include TestArchitect in its portfolio of services.

Press Comments:

GMO Alliance

"Providing cost-effective software development and testing services is one of our core missions," said Hung Eddywing, chief executive officer and founder of GMO Alliance. "TestArchitect and LogiGear's services will truly enhance the value we deliver to our customers in Australia."

Mobile Labs

"We are looking forward to collaborating with LogiGear in supporting and reselling our products," said Don Addington, president and CEO of Mobile Labs. "With Mobile, web and digital taking center stage in the enterprise sector, our partnership will bring the best testing solutions to the industry."

SEPTech

"As a consulting firm, it is our primary goal to provide comprehensive advice and sustainable and resilient solutions to our customers' challenges," said Keyur Majmudar, Founder and Managing Partner, SEPTech. "TestArchitect will enable our clients to implement robust software testing leveraging LogiGear's leading automation technology."

About LogiGear

LogiGear Corporation (http://www.logigear.com) provides leading-edge software testing technologies and expertise, along with software development services that enable companies to accelerate business growth while having confidence in the software they deliver. Founded in 1994 by top thought leaders in the software testing industry, LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a broad range of industries and technologies.