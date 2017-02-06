LogiGear Wins Corporate America News 2016 Technology & Software Award

LogiGear wins award for Best Automated Software Testing Company - California

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - LogiGear, a world leader in software testing solutions, today announced that it has won a 2016 Technology & Software Award in the category of Best Automated Software Testing Company - California from Corporate America News.

Now in their second year, the 2016 Technology & Software Awards focus on showcasing the hard work and commitment of the many businesses, departments and individuals across this market who are not only keeping their clients at the top of their game, but also driving innovation and changing the way we do business, for the better.

The Corporate America News' Technology & Software Awards have a wide reach, with submissions presented from the music to legal industries, web development and support systems providers for these awards.

LogiGear is a leading provider of test automation, combining the speed and cost-savings benefits of software test automation with low-cost offshore testing resources. LogiGear's services range from on-demand manual testing to fully managed testing services. Its high quality QA services improve testing results while reducing costs. LogiGear's TestArchitect offering enables the development of a large volume of easy to maintain automated tests using the tool's built-in actions to eliminate coding. LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a board range of industries and technologies.

"LogiGear has seen great growth over the course of 2016. We've continued to perfect and provide our testing and automation services enabling state of the art automated continuous testing methods," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "Earning this distinction from Corporate America News is a great way to start 2017. We are so pleased to receive this technology accolade."

For additional information on the full range of software testing and development services provided, visit LogiGear.com.

About LogiGear

LogiGear Corporation (http://www.logigear.com) provides leading-edge software testing technologies and expertise, along with software development services that enable companies to accelerate business growth while having confidence in the software they deliver. Founded in 1994 by top thought leaders in the software testing industry, LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a broad range of industries and technologies.