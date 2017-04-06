LOGiQ Asset Management Announces Appointment of Gordon McMillan to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX:LGQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon McMillan to its Board of Directors.

Mr. McMillan is a principal of FS Group Holdings Ltd. ("FSGH"), the single largest shareholder of LOGiQ. Prior to co-founding FSGH, Mr. McMillan was a co-founder and director of Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology solutions provider based in Carlsbad, California. Mr. McMillan has been an entrepreneur in the Canadian financial services industry since 1994. During that time, he co-founded, was chief executive officer and a director of Triax Capital Corporation and Skylon Capital Corporation. He was also a shareholder and director of Fairway Management Inc., Impax Funds Management Ltd. and i3 Advisors Inc. Mr. McMillan has served on the boards of numerous publicly listed investment funds during his career. Mr. McMillan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. Mr. McMillan will be replacing Mr. Nevin Markwart on the Company's Board, who stepped down on March 24, 2017.

"We are proud to welcome such an accomplished and talented professional to our Board of Directors. We also want to thank Mr. Markwart for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours," said LOGiQ Chair of the Board, Dr. Eldon Smith.

LOGiQ (www.logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

