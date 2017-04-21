LOGiQ Asset Management Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX:LGQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Colleen McMorrow and the Honourable Joe Oliver to its Board of Directors, effective April 21, 2017. Ms. McMorrow has also been appointed the Chair of the Board's Audit Committee.

Ms. McMorrow is an accomplished business professional who recently retired as Partner from a 38-year career at Ernst and Young LLP (EY) where she held a number of senior leadership positions. She presently serves as a director on various boards and also participates in the capacity of Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee for the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Board and as a Member of the HR and Compensation Committee for the Exco Technologies Limited (TSX:XTC) Board. Ms. McMorrow is also active in the community and serves on the board of the following not-for-profit organizations: Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation, PLAN International Canada, and NEXT Canada. Ms. McMorrow is a Chartered Accountant and FCA, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University. She is an ICD.D candidate (September 2017) in the Directors Education program at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Ms. McMorrow was named WXN's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, Trailblazer and Trendsetter 2015.

Mr. Oliver is the former Minister of Finance, Minister of Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the GTA. While in government, he represented Canada at G7, G20, IMF and World Bank meetings of Finance Ministers and Governors of Central Banks. Previously, Joe Oliver served as President and CEO of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada and founding President of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association. He also served as Executive Director of the Ontario Securities Commission. Over two decades, he held senior positions running the investment banking operations at major investment dealers. Mr. Oliver graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Civil Law degree and a MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business and holds the ICD.D designation. Mr. Oliver serves on the boards of several public companies and think tanks. He writes articles for the Financial Post, appears on television and radio and gives speeches on economic, financial and political issues.

"We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Colleen McMorrow and Joe Oliver to the Board of Directors. They bring with them a wealth of financial and capital markets experience that enhances the bench strength of the Board," said LOGiQ Chair of the Board, Dr. Eldon Smith.

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

