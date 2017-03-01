LOGiQ Asset Management Announces Redemption of Outstanding Securities of Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Class, Aston Hill Voya Floating Rate Income Fund and Aston Hill Corporate Bond Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. ("LOGiQ") and Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc. (the "Corporation") announced today that they intend to redeem (the "Redemption") (i) all of the outstanding units (the "Voya Units") of the Aston Hill Voya Floating Rate Income Fund (the "Voya Fund"), (ii) all of the outstanding units (the "Bond Units") of the Aston Hill Corporate Bond Fund (the "Bond Fund"), (iii) all of the outstanding shares (the "U.S. Shares", and together with the Voya Units and the Bond Units, the "Securities") of the Corporation's Aston Hill U.S. Conservative Growth Class (the "U.S. Fund", and together with the Voya Fund and the Bond Fund, the "Funds") on April 28, 2017 (the "Redemption Date"), as provided for in the declaration of trust or the articles of the Corporation, as applicable, of the Funds.

The Redemption is being undertaken as, due to the limited number of holders of Securities ("Securityholders"), it is no longer economically feasible to maintain the Funds. Following the Redemption, the Funds will each be terminated.

As provided for in the applicable constating document of the Funds, on the Redemption Date each Securityholder shall receive a cash payment of the applicable series net asset value per Security for each Security then held.

No redemption charge or other fee will be charged by the Corporation or by LOGiQ, the manager of the Funds, in connection with the Redemption.

If, prior to the Redemption Date, you wish to redeem or switch your Securities into shares of another series or mutual fund, you may do so by contacting your investment advisor to place a redemption or switch request through FundSERV.