LOGiQ Asset Management Appoints Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX:LGQ) announced the appointment of Ms. Stasha Ninkovic as Chief Operating Officer effective March 14, 2017.

Ms. Ninkovic is an experienced executive with an extensive background in asset-servicing operations. Most recently, she held a senior operations role in Client Solutions with CIBC Mellon. Prior to that, Ms. Ninkovic served as Director of Operations for Canoe Financial and AVP, Unit Head of the Custody department with State Street Bank and Trust Canada. She also has been an active member of the IFIC Operations Working Group. Ms. Ninkovic holds a Bachelor of Arts Economics and Psychology degree from York University. "We are pleased to welcome Stasha to the LOGiQ team," said LOGiQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan. "Her significant expertise in front, middle and back office operations management allows us to accelerate our plans to build a highly efficient engine for operational excellence and positions us well for future growth."

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.