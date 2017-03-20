LOGiQ Asset Management Board Member Steps Down

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX:LGQ) announced the resignation of Ms. Catherine Best from its Board of Directors effective March 15, 2017.

"We are sorry to see Ms. Best leave the LOGiQ Board of Directors," said LOGiQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan. "We sincerely thank her for her comittment and service and wish her very well," added Mr. Canavan.

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

