LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. Declares Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:LGQ) (formerly "Aston Hill Asset Management Inc.") (the "Manager") announces monthly distributions with record date of February 28, 2017 for each of the following funds:

Fund Name TSX Ticker Distribution Amount per Unit Distribution Amount

Annualized Price* Current

Yield* Aston Hill Advantage Bond Fund (Class A & F) MBB.UN $0.05833 $0.70 $9.00 7.78% Aston Hill Advantage Oil & Gas Income Fund AOG.UN $0.01125 $0.135 $2.98 4.53% Aston Hill Advantage VIP Income Fund AV.UN $0.035 $0.42 $10.48 4.01% Aston Hill VIP Income Fund VIP.UN $0.035 $0.42 $9.47 4.44% Low Volatility Canadian Equities Income Fund LOW.UN $0.05 $0.60 $9.83 6.10% Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) IFL.UN $0.05 $0.60 $8.38 7.16% Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05 U.S.$0.60 U.S.$ 8.50 7.06% Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) ISL.UN $0.0417 $0.50 $9.15 5.47% Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) ISL.U U.S.$0.0417 U.S.$0.50 U.S.$8.37 5.98% Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class A) IHL.UN $0.05417 $0.65 $8.08 8.05% Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05417 U.S.$0.65 U.S.$8.38 7.76%

*TSX price as at February 15, 2017. Prices and yields shown are for Class A units only unless specified otherwise.

Record dates and payment dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date February 28, 2017 March 14, 2017

The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX:LGQ), (formerly: "Aston Hill Financial Inc." (TSX:AHF)). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.