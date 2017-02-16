LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. Declares Distributions

February 16, 2017 17:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:LGQ) (formerly "Aston Hill Asset Management Inc.") (the "Manager") announces monthly distributions with record date of February 28, 2017 for each of the following funds:
*TSX price as at February 15, 2017. Prices and yields shown are for Class A units only unless specified otherwise.
Record dates and payment dates are as follows:
For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call LOGiQ's Sales and Marketing support line at 416-583-2300 (toll-free at 1-800-513-3868), or visit our website at www.logiqasset.com.
The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX:LGQ), (formerly: "Aston Hill Financial Inc." (TSX:AHF)). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.
LOGiQ's Sales and Marketing support line416-583-2300 (toll-free at 1-800-513-3868)www.logiqasset.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds