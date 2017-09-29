LOGiQ Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ") (TSX:LGQ) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2017, each of the five persons proposed as directors, and listed in its management information circular dated September 1, 2017, were elected as directors of LOGiQ. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Eldon Smith 105,486,740 99.91% 96,755 0.09% Donna Toth 105,486,080 99.91% 97,415 0.09% Colleen McMorrow 105,504,080 99.92% 79,415 0.08% Gordon McMillan 105,486,740 99.91% 96,755 0.09% Joe Canavan 105,486,740 99.91% 96,755 0.09%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. Excluding the retail assets under management that are the subject of the previously announced proposed acquisition by Purpose Investments Inc., LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement, and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $3.5 billion as at August 11, 2017.

