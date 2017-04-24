Logomark Brings on Jason Griffitts as New Director of Marketing

Top Promotional Product Company to Benefit from Griffitts' Vast Expertise in Traditional and New Media

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Logomark -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is proud to announce its recent hire of Jason Griffitts as the company's new Director of Marketing. Hailing from Lands' End, where he worked for three years as digital marketing manager, Griffitts will be heading up all of Logomark's marketing platforms (digital, ecommerce, etc.) while bringing a deep strategic focus to SEM, SEO, affiliates, email, social media, websites and marketplaces. This latest hire represents Logomark's continued commitment to deepening its presence in the rapidly evolving world of modern, 24/7 business.

Executive vice president of Logomark, Scott Pearson, could not be more thrilled about the hire, "It brings me great pleasure to announce that Jason Griffitts has accepted the position of director of marketing for Logomark," he states. "His experience and skill set tie in nicely with the overall strategic direction Logomark is driving towards with its business platforms."

With over 12 years of marketing experience, Griffitts is predicted to make a tremendous amount of headway. "I am grateful to be so warmly accepted by Logomark and its extensive team of dedicated professionals," he relates. "After so many years getting to know the complex ins and outs of marketing, I am confident that we will be able to take Logomark to the next level through unfettered digital outreach and utilization of every fitting channel available in business today."

Griffitts' educational background is certain to add value as well; he has BS degrees in IT -- web design and human environmental science, an MBA in management, and certifications in Six Sigma, Lean Culture and project management. "Getting Jason on board is just the next step for Logomark, which has been supplying the world with the most practical promotional items for over 20 years," adds Pearson. "Now, with our new marketing director in place -- an expert in traditional and new media -- we are truly stepping into the future of the industry."

To learn more about Logomark, please visit: www.logomark.com.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.