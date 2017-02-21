Logomark Promotes Fitness and Achieving Personal Goals by Rewarding Winners of 2017 Resolution Revolution Campaign

Three Submissions Win FitBit Smart Devices to Help Them Reach Fitness Goals -- Grand Prize Winner Karen Kravitz Receives Health Club Package

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Logomark -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier, announced today the winners of its 2017 Resolution Revolution campaign, a 10-week period in the winter of 2016-17 that encouraged more than 300 people to submit their New Year's resolutions. The complete list of inspirational entries can be found at http://www.logomark.com/resrev. Four winning entries were selected at random.

The three winners of FitBit® Fitness Trackers were:

Shannon O'Reilly (Robertson Marketing)

Ronnie Dana (Promo Image)

Michelle Taylor (Brown & Bigelow)

The grand prize winner of a health club package valued at $500 was Karen Kravitz (HALO Branded Solutions). Logomark promoted the Resolution Revolution campaign on its website and social media channels with weekly product launches, using the hashtag #ResolutionRevolution.

"New Year's resolutions are a great opportunity to think positively and find ways for self-improvement," says Logomark CEO Trevor Gnesin. "This campaign helped people to discuss their resolutions and also showcases our capabilities in providing branded products and solutions that help people turn their resolutions into reality."

Logomark's 2017 product catalog features hundreds of new items, further improving the company's massive line of promotional products. Many products such as the Odin Series stainless steel bottles can be an integral part of reaching fitness resolutions in 2017. Another available product line, integrated coaster/bottle openers, is perfect for customers that resolved to "be more social."

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to- use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789- 4438 or visit www.logomark.com.