Logomark Takes On Exclusive Line of Backpacks That 'Work as Hard as You Do'

Leading Promotional Product Company Partners with Lifestyle Brand, WORK, to Elevate Life On-the-Go

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Logomark -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is proud to announce a team-up with lifestyle and fitness brand, WORK™, inspired by a dynamic collaboration between WORK fitness and Logomark's Product Development Team, these backpacks are built to work as hard as you do. Delivering the next level in top quality, versatile backpacks to its vast consumer base at very reasonable costs. Starting at $34.99, this new and exclusive series which features three distinct models, has been carefully crafted with the most durable and comfortable materials, in order to drive success in every aspect of life. Great for work, or working-out, a WORK backpack from Logomark is an incredibly practical, promotional item designed to improve the visibility of any business.

"As the exclusive distributor of WORK backpacks, our customers can add unbelievable value to their marketing through sleek, attractive editions that make sense for almost any lifestyle," says Scott Pearson, Logomark chief revenue officer. "We are thrilled to partner with WORK on these fantastic designs, furthering our commitment to providing the best and most practical, promotional products on the market today."

Featuring compartments, pouches, straps and tactical loops to store everything from towels to laptops, WORK has thought of it all in order to create optimal functionality for the user: "We buy a bag because of the utility of it," states WORK CEO, Dane Miklaus. "Therefore, through our partnership with Logomark we created a high quality product that is made to work as hard as you do, as often as you do. We are very excited to have Logomark help us keep our promise of continued excellence by connecting our growing brand to an even bigger audience."

Below is a list of WORK backpacks and features, found exclusively at Logomark.com:

Work-Out Backpack - Starting at $39.99 (KB4301):

Work-Out Backpack - Starting at $39.99 (KB4301):

Primed for a day at the gym, the fully lined Work-Out backpack features a laptop/hydration pack compartment, a top cinch closure and a top elastic cable/hydration hose hole.





Work-Day Backpack - Starting at $34.99 (KB4300):

Featuring a large, fully lined main compartment, loop strap closure for 15" laptops and ample tactical accessory loops, this backpack can hold all the accouterments for a full day at the office.





Work-Pro Backpack - Starting at $49.99 (KB4302):

With a TSA-friendly open-flat section, a large center compartment, internal organizer pockets and a trolley handle pass-through strap, this robust design brings convenience to any user, no matter where they may roam.





Logomark isn't just a leader in the personalized gift and promotional marketing business -- they're true experts in creating memorable first impressions. Logomark's new backpacks from WORK will not only give marketing strategists effective new products, they will provide valued clients with a vital utility item to fit with any lifestyle, from work to play.

To learn more about Logomark products, please visit: www.logomark.com.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.