Top Promotional Product Supplier Offers Sleek, Practical Selection for the Corporate World and Beyond

TUSTIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Logomark -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is proud to announce the official launch of its new Përka Paper Cup line, showcasing a vast assortment of high-quality drinking and snacking vessels, available in a variety of sizes and customizable designs. Exceptionally fitting for either internal or external marketing, these relatively low-cost cups are perfect for corporate offices, car dealerships, events, conferences, trade-shows, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores and more.

"With an incredible range to choose from, our new Përka Paper Cups are another step forward in providing approachable, top-of-the-line marketing and promotional products for brands that crave a modern feel without breaking the bank," says Maggie Wheeler, Logomark's senior vice president of product development. "We are excited to open our clients up to a whole new low-cost, promotional option that can be made to work for any company, in any industry. The opportunities are endless!"

From four-ounce to 20-ounce cups, the Përka Paper Cup line is great for hot and cold drinks, as well as snacks -- and by utilizing Logomark's custom 360-degree wrap feature, any cup can be made to represent the voice and spirit of any brand. Made in the U.S.A., all cups are sealed by microwaves, while strict quality control procedures are in place to ensure ultimate customer satisfaction. The fine quality paper and inks used to make the cups are food safe and odorless certified (testing results available upon request). Available in a variety of double-wall and single-wall configurations, all orders receive free freight shipping within the continental U.S.A.

NEW Përka™ Paper Cup Sample Kits

Those interested in getting an up-close look at Logomark's new Përka Paper Cups are encouraged to request sample kits -- which are available in quantities of one, six and 30. All sample kit orders receive free freight shipping within the continental U.S., and Përka Paper Cups is offering the option of adding a tear-out coupon or sweepstakes window to further engage the end user. A sample of this fun, interactive cup is included with every kit. Specs below:

KN-Kit 01: $9.95(K) - qty. 1

KN-Kit 06: $19.95(K) - qty. 6

KN-Kit 30: $34.95(K) - qty. 30

Learn more about Logomark's product lines at www.logomark.com.

ABOUT LOGOMARK: Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit www.logomark.com.