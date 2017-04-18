Logz.io Releases Live Tail, Enabling Users to View Logs in Real-Time

Live Tail, which will be released today at the AWS Summit in San Francisco, allows users to instantly detect errors in Kibana

BOSTON, MA and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Logz.io, the AI-powered log analysis platform, has released a new Live Tail feature that allows users to view their logs in real-time and easily search, filter, highlight, and scroll through them to instantly find new errors immediately as they are logged. The feature, which is being officially released today, will be showcased at the AWS Summit in San Francisco.

Live Tail, which is integrated into Logz.io's Kibana interface, is the first real-time log viewer using the popular open source ELK Stack. Through the Kibana integration, users can see logs in real-time without the cumbersome process of having to leave Kibana, open a terminal, and manually tail all the relevant files. In fact, users can access the feature straight from the main menu by simply hitting "play."

"We are excited to release Live Tail at the AWS Summit in San Francisco. The new capability will allow users to further leverage Logz.io for real-time troubleshooting without ever having to leave Kibana," said Logz.io cofounder and CEO Tomer Levy. "With the introduction of the microservices, containers, and serverless, the ability to view real-time log streams becomes extremely difficult and the Logz.io Live Tail provides easy access to the real-time stream of data."

Live Tail has features such as log searching, filtering, and highlighting. These features allow users to easily pinpoint and discover the most critical information in their systems, so they can stay on top of potential errors. Users can locate and browse between text strings or browse based on a predefined string. As a result, users have the freedom to adapt their preferences based on their own dynamic IT environment.

