Loma Linda University Medical Center awarded advanced certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers

LOMA LINDA, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) is the first and only hospital in the Inland Empire to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

With this certification, LLUMC joins an elite group of health care organizations focused on highly-specialized stroke care. LLUMC underwent a rigorous onsite review earlier this year when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements.

To be eligible, LLUMC had to demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of advanced, specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.

Lyndon Edwards, senior vice president, adult hospital services, said this designation is a testament to the organization's commitment to the health of the community. "At Loma Linda University Health we are committed to providing quick, innovative, compassionate care from the minute patients arrive."

The stroke program at LLUMC is an alliance of health professionals all working toward the common goal of protecting and healing stroke patients from when they have a stroke to when they go home and beyond. Collaborative care is delivered by specialty-trained physicians and nurses in neurology, emergency medicine, neuro-critical care, endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, vascular surgery and neuro-rehabilitation.

Additionally, the multidisciplinary team is staffed with trained physical, occupational, speech, and respiratory therapists, as well as nutritionists, case managers and social workers.

Education is a key element of the stroke program, which is committed to educating staff and patients and their families alike in the care and prevention of stroke. It is dedicated to the continual pursuit of the highest quality of health care by tracking significant outcomes to effectively evaluate its methods.

According to Vincent V. Truong, MD, director, Loma Linda University Health Comprehensive Stroke Center, the stroke program strives to streamline an interdisciplinary effort to rapidly recognize and treat stroke patients with the highest quality of care.

"When timing is critical you want a stroke center that is prepared to deliver the most advanced, comprehensive stroke care at any time," Truong said, "and our recent designation proves we can do just that. From stroke prevention through rehabilitation, Loma Linda University Health is committed to caring for our community."

For more information on the stroke program, visit lomalindastroke.org or call 909-558-2880.

About Loma Linda University Health (LLUH)

Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and 800 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, LLUH is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, LLUH is a faith-based health system with a mission "to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ."

The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke -- America's No. 1 and No. 5 killers. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country.