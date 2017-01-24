Loncor Announces Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) -

Loncor Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:LN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of Cdn$0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to Cdn$480,000. Each such Unit is to be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one warrant of the Company, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.18 for a period of two years. Closing of this financing (the "Financing") is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including board and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing for general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of closing and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Loncor Resources Inc. (the "Company") is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on two projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC") - the Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The Company's Ngayu exploration permits cover 2,077 km2 of the Ngayu Archaean greenstone belt in Orientale province in the northeast DRC and is its main focus. The North Kivu exploration permits cover a contiguous area of 13,210 km2. Both projects have historic gold production. Additional information with respect to the Company's projects can be found on the Company's web site at www.loncor.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Financing) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to complete the proposed Financing, the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements with respect to the proposed Financing, risks related to the exploration stage of the Company's properties, the possibility that future exploration or development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, failure to establish estimated mineral resources (the Company's mineral resource figures are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of gold will be produced), changes in world gold markets or equity markets, political developments in the DRC, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, gold recoveries being less than those indicated by the metallurgical testwork carried out to date (there can be no assurance that gold recoveries in small scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under on-site conditions or during production), fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required project approvals, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 30, 2016 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

