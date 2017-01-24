London Consumers Meet With Brian Flight From Heritage Painters & Services

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Heritage Painters & Services is a 2nd year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Painting Contractor in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1991 and is London's leading Interior & Exterior Painting Contractor along with Home Property Maintenance Services.

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Q: What does it mean for your company to be voted by consumers as your city's best?

A: It makes us feel good that our customers are happy with what we pride ourselves in doing everyday.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our quality of workmanship, attention to detail, pride in everything we do all while making sure our customers are 100% satisfied.

Q: How will winning this award affect the work you do moving forward?

A: It will and has allowed us to provide our award winning services to ever more customers.

Q: What is the biggest risk you have ever taken in business?

A: Committing to and completing a project where the customer is not able to pay as promised or when money has been spent on advertising that did not pay out any returns.

Q: Businesswise, what is your next big step?

A: Franchise!

GETTING TO KNOW BRIAN FLIGHT

BUSINESS MOTTO...

Customer for life attitude.

LOVE IN MY JOB...

The people I get to meet everyday.

LEARNED ON THE JOB...

Everyone has a hidden talent, utilizing that talent can be a win-win for everyone.

BIGGEST SUCCESS...

Meeting and marrying my wife, my 2 sons & brother who work along side me everyday.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND...

Is there anything we could do better?

DAILY, I TRY TO...

Find better and more efficient ways of doing things that in-turn help our customers.

WHILE NOT WORKING I LIKE TO...

Make new memories with family.

IN MY IPOD...

Before, during and after pictures of every project we work on.

