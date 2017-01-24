London Consumers Meet With Brian Flight From Heritage Painters & Services

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Heritage Painters & Services is a 2nd year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Painting Contractor in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1991 and is London's leading Interior & Exterior Painting Contractor along with Home Property Maintenance Services.
QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
Q: What does it mean for your company to be voted by consumers as your city's best?
A: It makes us feel good that our customers are happy with what we pride ourselves in doing everyday.
Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?
A: Our quality of workmanship, attention to detail, pride in everything we do all while making sure our customers are 100% satisfied.
Q: How will winning this award affect the work you do moving forward?
A: It will and has allowed us to provide our award winning services to ever more customers.
Q: What is the biggest risk you have ever taken in business?
A: Committing to and completing a project where the customer is not able to pay as promised or when money has been spent on advertising that did not pay out any returns.
Q: Businesswise, what is your next big step?
A: Franchise!
GETTING TO KNOW BRIAN FLIGHT
BUSINESS MOTTO...
Customer for life attitude.
LOVE IN MY JOB...
The people I get to meet everyday.
LEARNED ON THE JOB...
Everyone has a hidden talent, utilizing that talent can be a win-win for everyone.
BIGGEST SUCCESS...
Meeting and marrying my wife, my 2 sons & brother who work along side me everyday.
ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND...
Is there anything we could do better?
DAILY, I TRY TO...
Find better and more efficient ways of doing things that in-turn help our customers.
WHILE NOT WORKING I LIKE TO...
Make new memories with family.
IN MY IPOD...
Before, during and after pictures of every project we work on.
