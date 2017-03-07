LONDON CONSUMERS MEET WITH GILLIAN EGLI FROM OAKRIDGE ANIMAL CLINIC

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Oakridge Animal Clinic is a third year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Veterinarian in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1961 and is London's leading Veterinary Care Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It is a great honor to be chosen by the community and our wonderful clients for 3 years as their choice for best veterinarian.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: We will continue to focus on providing the best customer service to your entire family.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We focus on your pets experience at our hospital. We want each of your family members to feel welcome and relaxed during your visit.

GETTING TO KNOW GILLIAN EGLI

BUSINESS MOTTO… Sit. Stay. Heal

LOVE IN MY JOB… Establishing relationships with our wonderful clients

DAILY, I TRY TO… Make a difference in a patients life

WHILE NOT WORKING… Train for marathons. I recently competed in the San Francisco Half Womens Marathon!

IN MY IPOD… A wide variety of music and podcasts

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/7/11G132311/OAKRIDGE_ANIMAL_CLINIC_PR_2017-aa98d78e77059396ba7881af14ce9758.pdf