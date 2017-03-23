London Consumers Meet With Robert Hoevenaars From Alarmtech Systems for Life

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Alarmtech Systems for Life is a five year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Security Systems in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1985 and is London's leading customized electronic security solutions, including burglary detection, home & commercial automation, remote services via smart devices, camera systems, and access control provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It is another award that confirms we are doing things right from many different perspectives. Price, quality and service are all a part of the big picture.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We focus on serving our new and current clients so well that they refer us to friends and ask us to follow them when they move locations.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: The award confirms that Alarmtech represents quality, integrity and longevity.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Jumping into business at 24 with little behind me other than my vision to do it right every time.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We are always balancing new technology with old fashioned business practices. That's the next big step we are always taking over and over again.

GETTING TO KNOW ROBERT HOEVENAARS

BUSINESS MOTTO… Provide best-in-class, customized electronic security solutions.

LOVE IN MY JOB… Working with a great team to find solutions that suit the needs, situation and budget.

LEARNED ON THE JOB… The fast pace of society will never negate the value of building relationships in business.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Not wavering from my original vision; to pair the right equipment with best installation practices for each client.

BIGGEST MISTAKE… Distractions in the market place or trends in business can make you rethink your direction. Focusing on our core values helps confirm decisions.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Integrity

DAILY, I TRY TO… Get the pulse on the week's projects.

WHILE NOT WORKING… Golf and golf again! Now my older daughter Danielle is joining in sometimes and my wife Nancy is learning too! That makes it enjoyable beyond the score improvements I'm always seeking.

IN MY IPOD… Classic rock from the 70's and 80's with pieces from my talented daughter Jocelyn!

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/23/11G133943/Alarmtech_Systems_Exclusive_Press_Release_2017-268a602f9bbfae1499127d4e34318cb8.pdf