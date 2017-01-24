London Consumers Meet With Shannon Ruffell From Heritage Renovations

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Heritage Renovations is a 3 year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Windows and Doors in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1990 and is London's leader in Window and Door installations and services.

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Q: What does it mean for your company to be voted by consumers as your city's best?

A: Heritage Renovations has a proud tradition of serving the London community and its surrounding areas and winning this award is the result of our commitment to providing the best possible customer experiences.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We have an experienced and knowledgeable team that have the ability to create customized solutions for our customers with top quality installers that ensure your product reaches its maximum efficiency.

Q: How will winning this award affect the work you do moving forward?

A: Winning this award enables us to continue with our vision of being a best in class provider and making our customers dreams turn into reality.

Q: What is the biggest risk you have ever taken in business?

A: We have enjoyed tremendous growth over the past 25 years emerging from a small family business to becoming London's #1 Window and Door provider. We have been able to do this while maintaining the same values, integrity and family culture that is the foundation of our success.

Businesswise, what is your next big step?

A: Our next big step is to continue to offer new and exciting products in our existing categories but also to provide more options to our customers for a one stop shopping experience for more renovation needs.

GETTING TO KNOW SHANNON RUFFELL

BUSINESS MOTTO…

To ensure that every customer has the best experience possible and that we continue to exceed the expectations of those around us.

WHAT I LIKE THE MOST ABOUT MY JOB…

Enjoying our success as a tight knit team and the joy we all feel when we deliver quality and excellence for our customers.

LEARNED ON THE JOB…

That you can never stop learning or getting better -- it is the expectation of our employees, our customers and ourselves to always challenge ourselves to make every experience even better than the last.

BIGGEST SUCCESS…

Winning this award for the past three years because it is the culmination of years of effort and passion all coming together in this recognition of being London's best.

DAILY, I TRY TO…

Learn something new, whether it is a new product offering or a system improvement for our internal team -- we are always striving to do better and respond to our customers evolving needs.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128258/Heritage_Renovations_-_Exclusive_PR_-06fed2633bf9ab3ea20484067d5278b9.pdf