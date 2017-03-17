London Consumers Meet With Zoltan Dobsinai From Pioneer Family Pools

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Pioneer Family Pools is a second year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Swimming pools in the Region of London. The company has been in business since 1980 and is London's leader swimming pools & hot tubs provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It is a great honour.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: The integrity and work ethic of our team.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Continuously maintain and improve our customer service.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Opening the Hyde Park location in the late 80's when there was no development in the area.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Expanding our business to encompass the endless pool technology.

GETTING TO KNOW ZOLTAN DOBSINAI

BUSINESS MOTTO… To offer exceptional products and service to our clients

LOVE IN MY JOB… The positive feedback from our clients

WHAT I LEARNED ON THE JOB… The retail industry is changing, never underestimate the value of exceptional customer service

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS… Surrounding myself with caring and dedicated people

DAILY, I TRY TO… Learn something new

