London Court of International Arbitration Welcomes John J. Maalouf as an International Arbitrator

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, has joined the London Court of International Arbitration as an International Arbitrator.
Mr. Maalouf's new position as an LCIA International Arbitrator will be in addition to his current position as Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP. As an International Arbitrator, Mr. Maalouf will be deciding large international business disputes between multinational companies around the world.
About the London Court of International Arbitration
The London Court of International Arbitration is the leading global forum for dispute resolution worldwide.
About Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP
Maalouf Ashford & Talbot is one of the world's leading international business and corporate law firms and has been named "Law Firm of the Year" for 2017 in 10 different countries and in 48 different categories including:
In the United States
Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year
Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Capital Markets Law Firm of the Year
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Energy, Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
Full Service Law Firm of the Year
Islamic Finance Law Firm of the Year
International Trade & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Shipping & Maritime Law Firm of the Year
Tax Law Firm of the Year
In Dubai
Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Compliance Law Firm of the Year
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year
Real Estate Law Firm of the Year
Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year
In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Compliance Law Firm of the Year
Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year
M&A Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year
In Egypt
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year
Compliance Law Firm of the Year
Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year
In Bahrain
Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
In Qatar
M&A Law Firm of the Year
International Finance Law Firm of the Year
Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year
Technology, Media and Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year
In Lebanon
Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
In the United Kingdom
International Finance Law Firm of the Year
M&A Law Firm of the Year
In China
Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
M&A Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
In Brazil
Corporate Law Firm of the Year
M&A Law Firm of the Year
Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year
The 2017 Law Awards may be viewed here
With offices in financial centers around the world including: New York City, Dubai, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Beirut and Moscow, and affiliated offices in over 40 different countries, Maalouf Ashford & Talbot remains at the forefront of the legal profession in structuring complex international business transactions, representing clients in numerous high-profile matters involving international business law, mergers and acquisitions, technology law, media and telecommunications law, aviation law, private equity, project finance, oil & gas law, and cross-border transactions worldwide.
Maalouf Ashford represents many of the world's largest companies in connection with their most complex and sophisticated international business transactions.
About John J. Maalouf
John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of America's top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, Corporate Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Intellectual Property Law, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Oil & Gas Law and International Arbitration.
John has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 11 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings: 2006 - 2016 Editions.
Since 1993, Mr. Maalouf has represented clients throughout the world, including the U.S., Middle East, Africa, China, EU, Japan, India, Australia, Russia, and South America in connection with complex business and corporate law matters.
