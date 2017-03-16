London Court of International Arbitration Welcomes John J. Maalouf as an International Arbitrator

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, has joined the London Court of International Arbitration as an International Arbitrator.

Mr. Maalouf's new position as an LCIA International Arbitrator will be in addition to his current position as Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP. As an International Arbitrator, Mr. Maalouf will be deciding large international business disputes between multinational companies around the world.

About the London Court of International Arbitration

The London Court of International Arbitration is the leading global forum for dispute resolution worldwide.

About John J. Maalouf

John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, is one of America's top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, Corporate Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Intellectual Property Law, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Oil & Gas Law and International Arbitration.

John has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 11 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings: 2006 - 2016 Editions.

Since 1993, Mr. Maalouf has represented clients throughout the world, including the U.S., Middle East, Africa, China, EU, Japan, India, Australia, Russia, and South America in connection with complex business and corporate law matters.

For more information about Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, please visit:

www.maaloufashford.com