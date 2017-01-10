London's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of London.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
RAY CULLEN CHEVROLET BUICK GMC LTD.
Automobile Dealer
730 Wharncliffe Rd. S
London, N6J 2N4
(519) 686-7282
(877) 457-4058
www.raycullen.com
SOUTHDALE MOTORS & EMPIRE AUTO GROUP
Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned
55 Southdale Rd. E
London, N6C 4X5
(519) 913-8888
southdalemotors.com
empireautogroup.ca
TWO SMALL MEN WITH BIG HEARTS MOVING
Moving Companies
645 Newbold St., Unit D
London, N6E 2T8
(519) 666-3600
(866) 666-3609
twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/london-movers
WESTERN DRIVING ACADEMY
Driving School
25 Base Line Rd.
London, N6J 1V1
(519) 661-7723
(888) 616-5658
www.westerndrivingacademy.com
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
ALARMTECH SYSTEMS FOR LIFE
Alarm Systems
549 Huron St.
London, N5Y 4J6
(519) 434-3996
(800) 461-5800
www.alarmtech.ca
CADILLAC INDUSTRIAL CLEANING SERVICES, INC
Duct Cleaning
31 Enterprise Dr.
London, N6N 1A3
(519) 438-5881
(800) 206-6540
www.cadillacindustrialcleaning.com
CANADIAN LINEN AND UNIFORM SERVICE
Uniform Supplier
155 Adelaide St. S
London, N5Z 3K8
(519) 686-5000
(800) 265-4669
www.canadianlinen.com
COMPUDATA.CA
Computer Service & Repair
85 Midpark Dr., Unit 4
London, N6N 1B2
(519) 652-5664
(855) 405-8889
compudata.ca
EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS
Investigators
1069 Wellington Rd. S, Unit 229
London, N6E 2H6
(519) 680-3269
(888) 680-3269
eagleinvestigations.ca
FOREST CITY BUSINESS EQUIPMENT
Photocopier Sales & Service
6518 Bradish Rd.
London, N6N 1N6
(519) 672-8208
www.fcbe.com
FREEMAN AUDIO VISUAL CANADA
Audio Visual Services
1110 Dearness Dr., Unit 13
London, N6E 1N9
(519) 668-7745
(800) 868-6886
freemanav-ca.com
LARLYN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LTD.
Property Management
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
London
(519) 690-0600
(888) 496-0753
www.larlyn.com
M&T PRINTING GROUP
Photocopy, Printing & Digital Services
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
London
(519) 685-4144
(800) 685-4144
www.mtprint.com
METROPOLITAN MAINTENANCE
Janitoral Service
163 Stronach Cres.
London, N5V 3G5
(519) 679-8810
www.metromaintenance.ca
NOTHERS SIGNS & RECOGNITION
Promotional Products
323 Horton St.
London, N6J 3R5
(519) 663-9440
(800) 265-1554
www.nothers.com
tbk CREATIVE
Web Design
562 Wellington St.
London, N6A 3R5
(519) 657-1465
(888) 515-4825
www.tbkcreative.com
CONSTRUCTION
DAVIDOFF ROOFING
Roofing
861 Medway Park Dr.
London, N6G 5C7
(519) 641-7663
www.davidoffroofing.ca
HERITAGE PAINTERS
Painting Contractor
21 Raywood Ave.
London, N6C 1Y4
(519) 686-3870
(877) 820-7037
www.heritagepainters.ca
HERITAGE RENOVATIONS
Windows & Doors
3392 Wonderland Rd. S., Building 1, Unit 1
London, N6L 1A8
(519) 652-1575
www.heritagerenovations.com
J&D BAER INC.
Waterproofing & Foundation Repair
Serving the Greater London Area
(519) 287-2488
(866) 780-2677
jdbaerinc.com
PIONEER FAMILY POOLS
Swimming Pools
1985 Blue Heron Dr.
London, N6H 5L8
(519) 657-5210
www.pioneerfamilypools.ca
WINMAR LONDON
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
175 Stronach Cres.
London, N5V 3G5
(519) 451-0000
(855) 822-5484
www.winmar.ca
HEALTH & FITNESS
DANCE EXTREME INC.
Schools - Dance
312 Commissioners Rd. W
London, N6J 1Y3
(519) 657-3262
www.danceextreme.com
ELEGANCE SCHOOLS INC.
Schools - Hairdressing & Esthetics
219 Oxford St. W, Unit 302
London, N6H 1A5
(519) 434-1181
www.eleganceschools.on.ca
FAYEZ SPA
Day Spa
2224 Wharncliffe Rd. S
London, N6P 1L1
(519) 652-2780
www.fayezspa.com
GARAKANI DENTISTRY PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
Cosmetic Dentist
1350 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, Unit 2
London, N6G 5B1
(519) 471-9630
www.smartsmile.ca
GILLOOLY DENTURE CLINIC
Denturists
1291 Dundas St.
London, N5W 3B3
(519) 457-6462
www.gilloolydentureclinics.com
GREAT LAKES LAWN CARE INC.
Lawn Maintenance
P.O. Box 2843, Stn. B
London, N6A 4H4
(519) 457-0800
(800) 661-6226
www.greatlakeslawn.ca
NORTHLAND DENTAL CENTRE
Dentist
1295 Highbury Ave. N., Unit C4
London, N5Y 5L3
(519) 455-2551
www.northlanddental.com
HOME
ARVA APPLIANCE CENTRE
Home Appliance Sales & Service
21593 Richmond St. N
Arva, N0M 1C0
(519) 660-8314
www.arvaappliances.com
HYDE PARK PLUMBING + HEATING LIMITED
Plumbing Contractor
1917 Blue Heron Dr.
London, N6H 5L9
(519) 657-3550
www.hydeparkplumbingandheating.net
JOYCE'S SEWING SHOP LTD.
Sewing Machines
325 Wortley Rd.
London, N6C 3R8
(519) 433-5344
www.joycessewingshop.com
LEWKOWITZ FINANCIAL INC.
Financial Planning
602 Dufferin Ave.
London, N6B 2A4
(519) 432-2361
(800) 668-6141
www.lewkowitzfinancial.com
LONDON AWNINGS
Canopies & Awnings
2425 Oxford St. W
London, N6K 4P1
(519) 473-1723
www.londonawnings.com
ROY INCH & SONS SERVICE EXPERTS
Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor
3500 White Oak Rd., Unit B1
London, N6E 2Z9
(519) 681-2450
(866) EXPERTS
www.royinch.com
SPARKLES CLEANING SERVICE LTD.
Maid - House Cleaning Service
297 Wellington Rd. S
London, N6C 4P1
(519) 434-9685
www.sparkles.ca
STORAGE WORX SELF STORAGE
Storage - Mobile & Self Service
4474 Blakie Rd., Unit 115
London, N6L 1G6
(519) 652-2006
www.storageworx.ca
LIFESTYLE
CREDIT COUNSELLING SOCIETY
Credit & Debt Counselling Services
380 Wellington St.
London, N6A 5B5
(519) 286-0801
www.nomoredebts.org
HRM PHOTOGRAPHY INC.
Photography
By Appointment Only
London
(519) 936-8977
www.hrmphotography.com
LONDON BATH CENTRE
Plumbing Fixture Supplier
596 Wharncliffe Rd. S
London, N6J 2N4
(519) 686-0499
www.londonbath.ca
NASH JEWELLERS
Jewellery
655 Wonderland Rd. N
London, N6H 0J5
(519) 663-1110
www.nashjewellers.com
OAKRIDGE ANIMAL CLINIC
Veterinarian
1109 Sarnia Rd.
London, N6H 5J9
(519) 471-1560
www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com
PAUL J. PICKERING LTD.
Bankruptcy/Licensed Insolvency Trustee
111 Waterloo St., Unit 501
London, N6B 2M4
(519) 672-2494
(800) 561-7451
www.paulpickering.com
triOS COLLEGE BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY HEALTHCARE
Computer Training
520 First St.
London, N5V 3C6
(519) 455-0551
(866) 458-7467
www.trios.com
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.