London's 2017 Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2017 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of London.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

RAY CULLEN CHEVROLET BUICK GMC LTD.

Automobile Dealer

730 Wharncliffe Rd. S

London, N6J 2N4

(519) 686-7282

(877) 457-4058

www.raycullen.com

SOUTHDALE MOTORS & EMPIRE AUTO GROUP

Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned

55 Southdale Rd. E

London, N6C 4X5

(519) 913-8888

southdalemotors.com

empireautogroup.ca

TWO SMALL MEN WITH BIG HEARTS MOVING

Moving Companies

645 Newbold St., Unit D

London, N6E 2T8

(519) 666-3600

(866) 666-3609

twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/london-movers

WESTERN DRIVING ACADEMY

Driving School

25 Base Line Rd.

London, N6J 1V1

(519) 661-7723

(888) 616-5658

www.westerndrivingacademy.com

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ALARMTECH SYSTEMS FOR LIFE

Alarm Systems

549 Huron St.

London, N5Y 4J6

(519) 434-3996

(800) 461-5800

www.alarmtech.ca

CADILLAC INDUSTRIAL CLEANING SERVICES, INC

Duct Cleaning

31 Enterprise Dr.

London, N6N 1A3

(519) 438-5881

(800) 206-6540

www.cadillacindustrialcleaning.com

CANADIAN LINEN AND UNIFORM SERVICE

Uniform Supplier

155 Adelaide St. S

London, N5Z 3K8

(519) 686-5000

(800) 265-4669

www.canadianlinen.com

COMPUDATA.CA

Computer Service & Repair

85 Midpark Dr., Unit 4

London, N6N 1B2

(519) 652-5664

(855) 405-8889

compudata.ca

EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS

Investigators

1069 Wellington Rd. S, Unit 229

London, N6E 2H6

(519) 680-3269

(888) 680-3269

eagleinvestigations.ca

FOREST CITY BUSINESS EQUIPMENT

Photocopier Sales & Service

6518 Bradish Rd.

London, N6N 1N6

(519) 672-8208

www.fcbe.com

FREEMAN AUDIO VISUAL CANADA

Audio Visual Services

1110 Dearness Dr., Unit 13

London, N6E 1N9

(519) 668-7745

(800) 868-6886

freemanav-ca.com

LARLYN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LTD.

Property Management

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

London

(519) 690-0600

(888) 496-0753

www.larlyn.com

M&T PRINTING GROUP

Photocopy, Printing & Digital Services

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

London

(519) 685-4144

(800) 685-4144

www.mtprint.com

METROPOLITAN MAINTENANCE

Janitoral Service

163 Stronach Cres.

London, N5V 3G5

(519) 679-8810

www.metromaintenance.ca

NOTHERS SIGNS & RECOGNITION

Promotional Products

323 Horton St.

London, N6J 3R5

(519) 663-9440

(800) 265-1554

www.nothers.com

tbk CREATIVE

Web Design

562 Wellington St.

London, N6A 3R5

(519) 657-1465

(888) 515-4825

www.tbkcreative.com

CONSTRUCTION

DAVIDOFF ROOFING

Roofing

861 Medway Park Dr.

London, N6G 5C7

(519) 641-7663

www.davidoffroofing.ca

HERITAGE PAINTERS

Painting Contractor

21 Raywood Ave.

London, N6C 1Y4

(519) 686-3870

(877) 820-7037

www.heritagepainters.ca

HERITAGE RENOVATIONS

Windows & Doors

3392 Wonderland Rd. S., Building 1, Unit 1

London, N6L 1A8

(519) 652-1575

www.heritagerenovations.com

J&D BAER INC.

Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Serving the Greater London Area

(519) 287-2488

(866) 780-2677

jdbaerinc.com

PIONEER FAMILY POOLS

Swimming Pools

1985 Blue Heron Dr.

London, N6H 5L8

(519) 657-5210

www.pioneerfamilypools.ca

WINMAR LONDON

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

175 Stronach Cres.

London, N5V 3G5

(519) 451-0000

(855) 822-5484

www.winmar.ca

HEALTH & FITNESS

DANCE EXTREME INC.

Schools - Dance

312 Commissioners Rd. W

London, N6J 1Y3

(519) 657-3262

www.danceextreme.com

ELEGANCE SCHOOLS INC.

Schools - Hairdressing & Esthetics

219 Oxford St. W, Unit 302

London, N6H 1A5

(519) 434-1181

www.eleganceschools.on.ca

FAYEZ SPA

Day Spa

2224 Wharncliffe Rd. S

London, N6P 1L1

(519) 652-2780

www.fayezspa.com

GARAKANI DENTISTRY PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

Cosmetic Dentist

1350 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, Unit 2

London, N6G 5B1

(519) 471-9630

www.smartsmile.ca

GILLOOLY DENTURE CLINIC

Denturists

1291 Dundas St.

London, N5W 3B3

(519) 457-6462

www.gilloolydentureclinics.com

GREAT LAKES LAWN CARE INC.

Lawn Maintenance

P.O. Box 2843, Stn. B

London, N6A 4H4

(519) 457-0800

(800) 661-6226

www.greatlakeslawn.ca

NORTHLAND DENTAL CENTRE

Dentist

1295 Highbury Ave. N., Unit C4

London, N5Y 5L3

(519) 455-2551

www.northlanddental.com

HOME

ARVA APPLIANCE CENTRE

Home Appliance Sales & Service

21593 Richmond St. N

Arva, N0M 1C0

(519) 660-8314

www.arvaappliances.com

HYDE PARK PLUMBING + HEATING LIMITED

Plumbing Contractor

1917 Blue Heron Dr.

London, N6H 5L9

(519) 657-3550

www.hydeparkplumbingandheating.net

JOYCE'S SEWING SHOP LTD.

Sewing Machines

325 Wortley Rd.

London, N6C 3R8

(519) 433-5344

www.joycessewingshop.com

LEWKOWITZ FINANCIAL INC.

Financial Planning

602 Dufferin Ave.

London, N6B 2A4

(519) 432-2361

(800) 668-6141

www.lewkowitzfinancial.com

LONDON AWNINGS

Canopies & Awnings

2425 Oxford St. W

London, N6K 4P1

(519) 473-1723

www.londonawnings.com

ROY INCH & SONS SERVICE EXPERTS

Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor

3500 White Oak Rd., Unit B1

London, N6E 2Z9

(519) 681-2450

(866) EXPERTS

www.royinch.com

SPARKLES CLEANING SERVICE LTD.

Maid - House Cleaning Service

297 Wellington Rd. S

London, N6C 4P1

(519) 434-9685

www.sparkles.ca

STORAGE WORX SELF STORAGE

Storage - Mobile & Self Service

4474 Blakie Rd., Unit 115

London, N6L 1G6

(519) 652-2006

www.storageworx.ca

LIFESTYLE

CREDIT COUNSELLING SOCIETY

Credit & Debt Counselling Services

380 Wellington St.

London, N6A 5B5

(519) 286-0801

www.nomoredebts.org

HRM PHOTOGRAPHY INC.

Photography

By Appointment Only

London

(519) 936-8977

www.hrmphotography.com

LONDON BATH CENTRE

Plumbing Fixture Supplier

596 Wharncliffe Rd. S

London, N6J 2N4

(519) 686-0499

www.londonbath.ca

NASH JEWELLERS

Jewellery

655 Wonderland Rd. N

London, N6H 0J5

(519) 663-1110

www.nashjewellers.com

OAKRIDGE ANIMAL CLINIC

Veterinarian

1109 Sarnia Rd.

London, N6H 5J9

(519) 471-1560

www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com

PAUL J. PICKERING LTD.

Bankruptcy/Licensed Insolvency Trustee

111 Waterloo St., Unit 501

London, N6B 2M4

(519) 672-2494

(800) 561-7451

www.paulpickering.com

triOS COLLEGE BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY HEALTHCARE

Computer Training

520 First St.

London, N5V 3C6

(519) 455-0551

(866) 458-7467

www.trios.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo and Winnipeg.