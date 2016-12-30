Lonestar Announces New Credit Facilities

SYLVAN LAKE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Dec. 30, 2016) - Lonestar West Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LSI) (the "Company" and/or "Lonestar") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new bank credit agreement with its lead working capital lender. "We are pleased that we were able to successfully complete this new agreement to ensure the continued capital needs of Lonestar." commented James Horvath, President of Lonestar. In addition, Lonestar closed a term debt financing replacing existing debt with debt which will amortize over a longer period of time, thereby reducing the overall debt repayment in 2017 and 2018. Details on the working capital and debt financings will be released with the year-end audited statements.

About Lonestar West

Based in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Lonestar West Inc. operates a fleet of 150 Hydrovac, Vacuum and Auxiliary units throughout Western Canada, Ontario, California, and the Southern United States. It is focused on profitably growing its HVAC services to become a major competitor in the North American market.

For more information please visit the Lonestar West website at www.lonestarwest.com.



