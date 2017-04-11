Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces New Distribution Partnership in the Southeast with W. Lee Flowers

Long Island Iced Tea® to be Sold in Over 80 IGA and Independent Supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink ("RTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it has partnered with W. Lee Flowers and Company ("W. Lee Flowers") to distribute its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® in over 80 IGA and independent supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Alongside Ingles and Food Lion, this new partnership continues to broaden our strategic presence in the Southeast. W. Lee Flowers is a premier grocery retailer and with its strong network will help us to further solidify our presence in the region."

W. Lee Flowers is one of the largest grocery retailers headquartered in South Carolina and supplies over 80 IGA and independent supermarkets. IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network, with operations in 46 states and more than 30 countries around the world. Long Island Iced Tea® will be available through W. Lee Flowers in gallon bottles.

About W. Lee Flowers:

W. Lee Flowers was founded in 1922 and is based in Lake City, SC. As an IGA Licensed Distribution Center, W. Lee Flowers and Company operates or supplies over 80 IGA and independent supermarkets in the Carolinas and Georgia. It ranks as one of the largest South Carolina-headquartered grocery retailers and is the only retailer based in Florence County.

About IGA:

IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $36.5 billion per year. The Alliance includes over 5,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide, supported by 29 distribution centers and more than 30 major manufacturers, vendors and suppliers encompassing everything from grocery to equipment items. IGA has operations in 46 States and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

