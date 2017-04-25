Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces New Partnership with Sam's Club for Puerto Rico

Long Island Iced Tea® Available at 11 Sam's Club Locations Beginning April 2017

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it has secured placement of its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® in 11 Sam's Club locations across Puerto Rico that will commence in April 2017.

The Company has previously announced a broadening of focus into the Latin American and Caribbean markets, which it considers 'home markets', as they do not require the establishment of additional manufacturing capacity outside of the US. This new partnership with Sam's Club is the result of the Company's previously announced distribution agreement with Vaqueria Tres Monjitas, one of the premier beverage distributors in Puerto Rico. Long Island Iced Tea® will be available in Sam's Club in 20-ounce bottle variety packs.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Sam's Club and further enhance our distribution in Puerto Rico. We are excited to be working with Sam's Club, who is recognized for providing consumers with quality products at an affordable price. In addition, the variety pack is a great way for consumers to enjoy a range of our natural fruit flavors in one convenient form."

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( NYSE : WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in 655 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit www.samsclub.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include its history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors." When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.