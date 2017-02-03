Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces Participation in the 2017 ECRM Convenience EPPS in Las Vegas on February 6th Through 9th

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink ("RTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it will participate in the 2017 ECRM Convenience Efficient Program Planning Sessions ("EPPS") held at the Palm Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 6th through February 9th. Management will be represented by Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, and Julio Ponce, Vice President of Southeast and Latin American Sales.

Convenience EPPS are pre-scheduled private meetings between buyers and sellers in the convenience channel. Beverage, consumable grocery, snack, candy, frozen, dairy, general merchandise, health and beauty care suppliers will present new programs to retailers and distributors from across the country. EPPS allow for more direct discussions around common business objectives to increase productivity, streamline business processes and grow sales.

Phil Thomas commented "following the release of our 18oz pack with upgraded branding, we are looking to accelerate growth in the convenience channel, and the EPPS conference is a great vehicle to kick this off."

About ECRM

Its mission is to strengthen the business practices of clients by offering unique Efficient Program Planning Sessions that are supported by innovative technology solutions. By making its client base the focal point of its business, ECRM quickly identifies growing trends and changes that are taking place in the industry. With an ear to the ground it finds new and better solutions that can make a difference while continuing to foster a drive for innovation and efficiency in an ever-changing environment. ECRM is passionately committed to providing a truly exceptional client experience in a fun and friendly atmosphere and looks forward to developing solutions that pave a new path for the consumer packaged goods industry. For more information visit, http://ecrm.marketgate.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, New York, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the ready-to-drink tea segment of the beverage industry. The Company has developed non-alcoholic, premium iced tea bottled beverages made with quality ingredients that are offered at an affordable price. The Company is currently organized around its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium, ready-to-drink iced tea sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of regional chains and distributors. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include its history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors." When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.