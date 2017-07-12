Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Continues Northeast Expansion, Announces New and Expanded Local Partnerships

Expands Long Island Iced Tea® into Target, Stew Leonard's, City Fresh Market, Cherry Valley Marketplace and Fairway Market

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced new and expanded partnerships in the New York Metro area with Target, Stew Leonard's, City Fresh Market, Cherry Valley Marketplace and Fairway Market.

Long Island Iced Tea® will now be available in:

13 initial Target locations in Long Island and New York City (18oz bottles)

Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale, New York (18oz bottles)

All 24 City Fresh Market and Cherry Valley Marketplace locations (18oz and gallon bottles)

All 15 Fairway Market locations (18oz and gallon bottles, demand driven expansion from 18oz bottles only)

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to be announcing these new and expanded partnerships, demonstrating our continued growth within our existing geographic footprint, as well as into new territories. Our brand has its roots in the Northeast and these partnerships will further strengthen our presence across this market."

About Target:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation ( NYSE : TGT) serves guests at 1,803 stores and at www.target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals more than $4 million a week. For more information, visit www.target.com/pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit www.target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Stew Leonard's:

Stew Leonard's began as a small dairy store founded in 1969 with just seven employees. Today, Stew Leonard's is still family-owned and operated, but has grown to become a nearly $400 million business with more than 2,000 employees. The company has received worldwide acclaim for excellence in customer service and quality and was selected to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work for in America" list for ten consecutive years. In addition to the headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Stew Leonard's has stores in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, Yonkers and Farmingdale, New York.

About City Fresh Market:

City Fresh Market can proudly claim to be a supermarket. It offers more than just the basics of what customers would expect to find at a grocery store. Beyond the standard departments every shopper needs, it also offers ways to shop organic, for prepared meals and salads, easy meals, daily specials and so much more. At the end of the day City Fresh Market strives to make it simple as could be to take care of what its customers need. Employees are trained to help answer any questions customers may have regarding products. The company's goal is to provide customers with the highest quality food, helpful employees and a pledge to stand behind every sale.

About Fairway Market:

Fairway Market is a growth-oriented food retailer offering customers a differentiated one-stop shopping experience "Like No Other Market". Fairway has established itself as a leading food retailing destination in the Greater New York City metropolitan area, with stores that emphasize an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries. Fairway is headquartered in New York, NY. Customers can visit one of Fairway Market's 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut or Manhattan residents can shop online at shop.fairwaymarket.com. For general information, please visit www.fairwaymarket.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

