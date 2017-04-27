Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Increases Leadership Capability

Virginia Morris appointed as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Peter Dydensborg appointed as Vice President of Market Development & Sales

HICKSVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink ("NARTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Virginia Morris as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Company. Ms. Morris brings with her over 20 years of experience managing and growing iconic brands, consulting on retail/brand strategy, local implementation and sales execution, business transformation and national/private brand development.

As the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Ms. Morris will be responsible for driving the growth agenda for the Company's entire portfolio of brands. She will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer, Philip Thomas, and oversee key sales and marketing functions including brand management, channel strategy development and execution, and product innovation.

Philip Thomas commented, "It is critical as a company that we maintain our substantial growth trajectory and continue to execute on our growth strategy. This requires leadership from a world class sales and marketing executive -- we feel Virginia exceeds these requirements, and we are thrilled that she has chosen to take on this new role in our company at this exciting stage of its development."

"After being introduced to Phil and hearing about the recent achievements of the Company, I gained an appreciation for the significant market opportunity for the Long Island Iced Tea® brand and am convinced it is a brand with high potential in the United States and globally," Morris added. "Our portfolio of brands is well positioned to capitalize on the growing better-for-you consumer trends."

Ms. Morris previously spent eight years at Daymon Worldwide, a global leader in consumables retailing and private label, where she most recently was VP of Global Consumer and Innovation Strategy, leading the creation of the organization's first Global Center of Excellence. Ms. Morris also spent six years at Allied Domecq, a global leader in spirits and wine, in leadership positions for the Kahlua and Stolichnaya brands. She previously held other leadership positions at Diageo and British American Tobacco. Ms. Morris received a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University.

Peter Dydensborg, who was the Company's first employee and an early investor/shareholder and had been the Company's Chief Operating Officer for the last 4 years, stated, "Virginia is the ideal candidate with the right skill set to take this business to the next level. I look forward to working with Virginia in my new capacity as VP of Market Development & Sales."

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

