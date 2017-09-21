FARMINGDALE, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp. ( NASDAQ : LTEA), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink tea segment in the beverage industry, has expanded its alliance with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment to become the official Iced Tea of Barclays Center.

Home to the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the NHL's New York Islanders, Barclays Center also hosts premier concerts, major professional boxing cards, top college basketball and hockey games, and family shows.

"Long Island Iced Tea®, our flagship tea brand, has its home here in New York and we are proud to partner with one of New York's premier sports and entertainment venues," said Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Long Island Iced Tea. "The creation of an exclusive 'Iced Tea' beverage category at Barclays Center reflects changing consumer demand for 'better-for-you' teas and similar beverages. We are excited that audiences can now enjoy our all-natural refreshing Long Island Iced Tea® during many world-class events."

Long Island Iced Tea® will have exclusive bottled iced tea serving rights at the venue, including all concession stands and luxury suites. The alliance also includes high-profile interior and exterior LED branding, including signage on the scoreboard and end zones. The company will also collaborate with Barclays Center on promotional activities, including ticket sweepstakes and the opportunity for fans to ride on the 'Long Island Iced Tea' branded Zamboni during Islanders games.

"We are thrilled to expand our alliance with Long Island Iced Tea, and to add it to the food and beverage offering at Barclays Center, which is renowned for its culinary experience," said Mike Zavodsky, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

Long Island Iced Tea® is also the official iced tea of NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

About Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment:

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) develops and operates state-of-the-art venues and manages premier sports franchises, delivering dynamic content and experiences for audiences. BSE oversees programming, marketing, sales, and operations for Barclays Center, NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre. BSE manages and controls the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and its Development League team, the Long Island Nets, as well as the business operations of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Barclays Center, which opened on September 28, 2012, offers 17,732 seats for basketball, 15,795 for hockey, and up to 19,000 seats for concerts, and has 101 luxury suites, four bars/lounges, four clubs, and 40/40 CLUB & Restaurant by Tanduay.

NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, reopened on April 5, 2017 after undergoing an extensive renovation. The Coliseum offers 14,500 seats for basketball, MMA and boxing, 13,900 for hockey, up to 16,000 for concerts, and 4,500 seats for its theater configuration. With a focus on emerging businesses, BSE identifies and creates alliances, strategic partnerships and other business opportunities to ensure the success of its assets.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include its history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors." When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.