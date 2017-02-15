Long View named to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

CALGARY, AB and DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - For the fourth straight time, Long View (longviewsystems.com), one of North America's most powerful providers of Hybrid IT solutions and services has been positioned as one of the "Niche Players" on Gartner's January 2017 Magic Quadrant.

Evaluated in the Managed Workplace Services report, Gartner positioned Long View based on the company's execution and strategic vision for the future of Managed Workplace Services.

"We're very proud to once again be positioned on Gartner's Magic Quadrant, along with 20 outstanding North American Managed Workplace Services providers," says Long View's Executive Vice President of Operations, Phil Edgell. "To be included amidst the significant changes that have taken place in the end-user outsourcing market we feel demonstrates our strategic vision, execution, and innovation in this space. When the offering is paired with our core One Cloud offering we are truly differentiated in the market."

"Long View's flexible and agile solutions have led the way in the shift from employees needing to work in one location to IT enabling employees to be productive in several locations, and at any time of day," adds Robin Bell, Long View's Chief Technology Officer. "We believe our position on the Magic Quadrant is once again something we are celebrating and feel it proves we are a visionary client partner when it comes to digital workplace capabilities, both on premise and in the cloud."

Long View supports over 97,000 users (both service desk and workplace devices) with 730,800 contacts handled, manages over 78,000 desktops/laptops and supports over 68,000 smartphones and tablets with four (4) dedicated service desk centers and 114 agents. Long View's End User Experience offerings include service desk, desk side support, mobility, collaboration, productivity tools and assessments, with an ultimate goal of ensuring end-user experiences are positive and seamless. Long View's hybrid cloud solution rounds out this offering through providing a combination of cloud types across multiple platforms to further enhance employee flexibility and productivity.

Inclusion in the Magic Quadrant is based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Evaluation criteria for the ability to execute in this Magic Quadrant include: Overall viability, sales execution/pricing, customer experience, operations, products and services, market responsiveness and marketing execution.

Gartner's detailed analysis of key trends, providers, and offerings helps sourcing executives choose the right provider in a crowded and critical market.

ABOUT THE MAGIC QUADRANT: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT LONG VIEW: Long View is one of the most powerful IT solutions and services companies in North America, with offices across the continent. With a clear focus on combining business and technology through our Hybrid IT solutions, including cloud, IT infrastructure, managed services, and end user support, Long View is able to define and customize what the future of IT looks like for our clients. Innovative, flexible, cost-effective, and business focused . . . that's Long View.