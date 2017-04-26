News Room
Loon Energy Corporation
TSX VENTURE : LNE.H
NEX BOARD : LNE.H

Loon Energy Corporation

April 26, 2017 14:15 ET

Loon Energy Corporation: Shares for Debt

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Loon Energy Corporation (NEX:LNE.H) ("Loon" or the "Company") announces its intention to issue 3,989,243 common shares at the deemed price of $0.05 per common share required by Exchange regulations to settle outstanding debt of CDN$199,477.15. No warrants or other convertible securities are to be issued in association with this settlement. The Company currently has 19,949,136 common shares issued and outstanding and will have 23,938,379 issued and outstanding after the issuance. All of the shares are being issued to insiders of the Company.

Contact Information

  • Loon Energy Corporation
    Norman W. Holton
    President & Chief Executive Officer
    (403) 875-2008
    nholton@loonenergy.com

News Room
 