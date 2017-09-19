AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - The LoRa Alliance™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ standard for low-power wide-area IoT (Internet of Things) networks (LPWANs), will have nearly 30 member booths at European Utility Week (EUW17) in Amsterdam, Oct. 3-5, 2017. Part of the Alliance's more than 500-member ecosystem, and encompassing carrier-grade network providers to smart-meter manufacturers, these members will exhibit a broad range of innovative low-power, long-range wireless networking products and services.

"While the LoRaWAN protocol benefits a broad range of verticals, it is clear from the large number of our members exhibiting at EUW17 that the utility market provides us with many high-growth opportunities," said Geoff Mulligan, chairman of the LoRa Alliance. "Utilities are rapidly adopting our technology because it enables them to quickly, simply and securely connect their entire service area at the lowest possible cost."

These LoRa Alliance member demonstrations will show how LoRaWAN connectivity can be used to rapidly and easily create a wireless advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for measuring, collecting, analyzing and managing energy usage. The low-cost LoRaWAN infrastructure can cover entire cities, while enabling battery lifetimes of 10-20 years for all types of smart utility meters, including electricity, gas, heat and water.

Governments and utilities are driving demand for low-power wide area networking (LPWAN) technology, with requirements for security, better control and lower costs in the supply and distribution of energy and natural resources. Examples of IoT applications that address these goals include:

Two-way meter communications, which allow commands to be sent to homes and businesses for multiple purposes, including time-based pricing information, demand-response actions, or remote service disconnects for water restriction and prepaid systems

Leakage detection to reduce water loss

Smart grids with asset management and predictive maintenance of transformers, switchgears and other equipment

Implementing these emerging technologies means utilities must either extend their network infrastructures or reconsider their connectivity choices. Wireless LPWAN technologies have become critical elements for implementing these strategies, and the LoRaWAN standard has the power to fulfill a wide range of these applications by rapidly, easily and cost effectively connecting them to a utility's IT systems.

EUW17 attendees can learn more about LoRaWAN technology by visiting LoRa Alliance members at the following booths:

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has grown to over 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, LoRaWAN has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion in 2017. For information about joining the LoRa Alliance, please visit www.lora-alliance.org/join.

About LoRaWAN Technology

The technology used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost prohibitive to connect. With its unique penetration capability, a LoRaWAN gateway deployed on a building or tower can connect to sensors more than 10 kilometers away, or to water meters deployed underground or in basements. The LoRaWAN protocol offers unique and unequaled benefits in terms of bidirectionality, security, mobility and accurate localization that are not addressed by other LPWAN technologies. These benefits are enabling the diverse use cases and business models that continue to grow deployments of LPWAN IoT networks globally. For more information, please visit www.lora-alliance.org/what-is-lora.