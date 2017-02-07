Lori McLaughlin Named Third Party Origination Pacific Regional Manager for Stonegate Mortgage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Stonegate Mortgage Corporation ( NYSE : SGM), a leading publicly traded mortgage company focused on originating, financing and servicing U.S. residential mortgage loans, today announced that Lori McLaughlin has been named TPO Pacific Regional Manager. In this role, she will lead the Third Party Origination (TPO) sales teams in the Pacific Region -- including Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and the greater Los Angeles area up through central California. With a focus on selling products in all four TPO channels: broker, delegated and non-delegated correspondent and bulk mandatory, she will be based in Seattle, WA and report directly to Scott Houp, SVP, TPO Western Division Manager.

Steve Landes, Stonegate Mortgage National Director of Sales, commented, "Lori is focused on providing her clients with the products and strategic solutions they need to maximize their growth. We are excited to have her join the team and continue to build our presence in the Pacific Region."

Ms. McLaughlin has over 20 years' experience in the mortgage industry. Most recently, she worked as Vice President and Correspondent Account Manager for SunTrust Mortgage, responsible for Correspondent Sales in several states. She held various other positions at SunTrust, managing national wholesale production and operations. Additional experience includes tenure at Qpoint Home Financial, First Franklin Financial and Washington Mutual.

"I look forward to my role as Pacific Regional Manager and working with our team to meet our clients' needs," said Ms. McLaughlin. "With a commitment to superior service and a competitive mix of products and pricing, Stonegate Mortgage puts its clients first."

