Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Announces Option Grants

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Company") announced that it has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to its Chief Financial Officer under its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.40 per common share and expire on January 17, 2027.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

