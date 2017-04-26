Los Angeles County Steps up to Change the Culture of Mental Health

The Campaign to Change Direction and Los Angeles County Partner to host the Global Summit on Mental Health Culture Change

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - In partnership with Los Angeles County, The Campaign to Change Direction, with presenting sponsor Booz Allen Hamilton, will host three days of events designed to motivate and mobilize the community to change the culture around mental health. The Global Summit on Mental Health Culture Change will empower individuals from the creative community, government, nonprofits and the corporate sector to take action and support efforts to encourage conversations about mental health.

On May 1, The Orchard will host an invitation-only screening of Oren Moverman's film, The Dinner -- a powerful psychological thriller that explores the consequences of unaddressed trauma and mental illness in the lives of two families. The film stars Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall.

May 2 will be "A Day to Change Direction," hosted in partnership with Los Angeles County. Corporate supporters, nonprofit leaders, celebrity champions and everyday citizens will be invited to take part in service projects and dialogues across the county. Those interested in hosting or registering an event may visit http://www.changedirection.org/engage-la/.

Finally, on May 3, the entertainment community will join thought leaders and stakeholders at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a day filled with important conversations, captivating performances and unforgettable experiences.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles County, Booz Allen Hamilton and a host of dedicated sponsors and thought leaders for three days of exceptional conversations and events, as we work to change the way we think about, talk about and address mental health across the world," said Barbara Van Dahlen, Ph.D., Founder and President of Give an Hour -- the lead organizer of the Campaign to Change Direction. "I am so very thankful to all of the individuals and organizations who have stepped up to join in this critical mission. Through this collective effort, we truly can create a world in which mental health is seen as equal to physical health -- a world where those who are suffering emotionally are able to seek and receive the care and support they deserve."

According to Jonathan E. Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., the Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, "We will know we have succeeded in dismantling stigma when families speak freely about mental stress at the dinner table instead of suffering in isolation, which can be every bit as painful as any medical condition and in many cases more life threatening."

The Summit will explore cultural barriers across and within groups, examining innovative programs, inspirational movements and unique opportunities. It's time to change direction and change the culture of mental health. Please join us. To attend, register at http://www.changedirection.org/2017-Global-Summit/.

Sponsors of the Global Summit on Mental Health Culture Change include Aetna, AARP Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Psychological Association, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, Edelman, Equitas, Okay to Say, Sage and Polaris Alpha.

About The Campaign to Change Direction

The Campaign to Change Direction is a coalition of concerned citizens, nonprofit leaders and leaders from the private sector who have come together to change the culture in America about mental health, mental illness and wellness.