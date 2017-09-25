Lotame Announces aiTV Suite to Bring Audience Intelligence to Television & Video

Hearst Television Among Pilot aiTV: Platform Users Seeing Positive Buyer Response to aiTV Insights

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, today announced the launch of its aiTV suite of new products focused on bringing greater audience intelligence to television and video. These offerings will live under Lotame's newly formed aiTV division, led by General Manager Doug Pollack.

"Our experience with Lotame has shown their extensive capabilities in targeting television audiences through an approach not yet seen across the ecosystem," said Jennifer Colwell, Director of Research at NBCU. "Utilizing a robust sample of viewership combined with a wealth of consumer-driven data gathered from established, reputable partners, Lotame projects to be a leader in revolutionizing the television advertising industry."

The new suite of products, including aiTV: Attribution & Insights and custom aiTV: SmartTV Data Segments, join aiTV: Platform, built upon the industry's first fully formed TV DMP. Together, this expanded product offering ties in Lotame's vast expanse of behavioral data to television viewership data. Marketers and broadcasters use the real-time analytics provided by the aiTV suite to understand who their audience is beyond estimated age and gender, and how certain TV buys affect purchases.

"The audience intelligence from Lotame's aiTV solutions opens the door for new business opportunities and allows us to better inform current advertisers how to optimize their television advertising campaigns to reach their desired audiences," said Kevin Stuart, vice president of research at Hearst Television. "The depth of Lotame's data will allow us to provide our advertisers a holistic picture of our viewers in real-time."

aiTV: Attribution & Insights is a new reporting suite offering marketers new information into the effects that media buys have on a brand's foot traffic, online, and offline sales and website visits. This level of reporting provides a better understanding of how complete campaigns across linear TV, video, and OTT deliver against target audiences. It can be used by broadcast and network groups to show delivery of a campaign against any audience to their clients.

The new aiTV offering also includes custom-built SmartTV Data Segments, leveraging the billions of data points available in Lotame Data Exchange (LDX) combined with viewership data collected from over 8 million Smart TVs across the US. These custom data segments can be built to represent viewers of a specific series or a specific television viewership habit. For example, if a new dance competition show is premiering, Lotame's data team can create a custom segment of viewers of "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars" to target digitally with show promotions and giving advertisers deeper insights about the expected viewers of the new show.

"Lotame's proven onboarding, mapping, and managing of audience and viewership data uniquely positions us to bridge the gap between digital and traditional TV advertising," said Doug Pollack, GM of aiTV at Lotame. "With aiTV, marketers and broadcasters now have the right tools to bring true audience intelligence to TV advertising, and to reach specific TV viewers digitally."

