Lotame Introduces Data Onboarding for People-Based Marketing

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) as well as the most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, today announced the general availability of Lotame Onboarding -- a people-based marketing service powered by LiveRamp™ IdentityLink -- following a successful beta testing period.

Lotame Onboarding enables marketers and agencies to connect their offline, subscription and customer relationship management (CRM) data with digital and mobile data to create a complete cross-platform understanding of their consumers. With this solution, users' offline data is made available directly in Lotame's DMP, in combination with existing data, eliminating the need for any external coordination.

"Lotame helps our clients gain insights about the entire customer journey, and then activate those insights in a privacy-safe way to create the optimal customer experience," said Andy Monfried, CEO and Founder of Lotame. "Offering our clients the ability to bring their offline data online means they can move from device-based to people-based marketing in one single DMP, for a complete view of their consumers."

Lotame Onboarding is a fully managed service that includes overseeing the relationship with LiveRamp on behalf of a client. Lotame will leverage its data expertise to advise clients on the most strategic way to onboard data, and resolve online and offline data to understand consumers holistically.

"Since we primarily serve clients in the advocacy and political strategy space, we process millions of new offline data records every month to activate," said Matt Capristo, Director of Online Advertising at IMGE. "Having the ability to connect this offline data to our other data sources in Lotame's platform allows us to have a fuller picture of our target audiences."

