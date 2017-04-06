Lotame Partners with Are You a Human in Increased Commitment to Data Quality

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, has today announced an exclusive partnership with Are You a Human for their leading bot-detection and quality measurement technology.

"Lotame is going all-in on our promise to offer quality data with this partnership," said Andy Monfried, CEO and Founder of Lotame. "We are substantially increasing the quality of our data, condensing it and removing what offers no value. This is part of the basic and continuing ethos of the Lotame Data Exchange and the commitment we have to our customers. Are You a Human is the ideal technology to keep Lotame ahead of the industry's concern around data quality."

By integrating Are You a Human patented technologies into Lotame's solutions, Lotame will be able to more quickly and easily identify non-human traffic and create bot-free audiences.

For the past six months, Lotame and Are You a Human have been working together to address the ad fraud issue, which the ANA estimated cost $7.2 billion in 2016. The integration of Lotame data and Are You a Human's technology means marketers will be able to remove bots from their target audience lists before a campaign begins -- not just estimate bot activity post-campaign.

"Our advertising partners love our engaging and well-lit content and our brand safety absolutely extends to data," said Rich Sutton, Chief Revenue Officer at Trusted Media Brands, Inc. "We're thrilled at what Lotame is doing and glad to be working with them."

Distil Networks found that in 2016, bots accounted for roughly 40% of internet traffic and that 94% of websites were hit with bad bots that skew marketing analytics. Bot traffic creates negative outcomes across the digital ecosystem. For publishers, bots pick up and inflate first-party audience data, resulting in wasted bandwidth, content piracy, fake traffic and skewed site analytics. Bots damage marketers and agencies by frequently clicking and engaging with digital advertising and ultimately decreasing campaign effectiveness.

"Unlike the many companies who won't acknowledge bot traffic as a legitimate problem, Lotame instead saw an opportunity to address it head-on. By eliminating bot activity from 1st and 3rd party data sets, they are fixing the problem at the source, before audiences get analyzed, forecasted and targeted," said Ben Trenda, CEO of Are You a Human.

Effective immediately, Are You a Human technology is available on Lotame's platform, and Lotame's DMP clients and the Lotame Data Exchange (LDX) will reap the benefits. Are You a Human's technology allows customers to strip bots from their audiences, identify highly interactive profiles, and target human-only traffic, vastly improving post-last-click performance and limiting waste, among many other benefits.

"Lotame is proud to be an innovator in the data space," said Jason Downie, SVP and GM of Data Solutions at Lotame. "We wanted to be the first data exchange to take on fraud directly, because we can balance quality and scale. This partnership allows Lotame to clean the data up front, which alleviates post-campaign fraud findings."

About Lotame

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and -- above all, customer success -- the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney. For more information, visit www.lotame.com.

About Are You a Human

Are You a Human enables any website to be sure they are addressing a real human before serving content, services, or ads. Each day they analyze hundreds of millions of interactions across millions of websites to verify real human users and eliminate bots. Founded in 2010 with offices in Detroit and New York, Are You a Human are the foremost experts in online human behavior.